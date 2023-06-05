✕ Close Birthday cake for Swiatek as Pole turns 22 at French Open

The French Open quarter-final line-up is almost complete as the fourth round at Roland Garros concludes on Monday.

Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur are among those looking to join Aryna Sabalenka in the last eight of the women’s draw, with the Belarusian showcasing her strength with a 7-6 6-4 victory over Sloane Stephens on Sunday night. Swiatek will look to continue the defence of her title against Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko, with the world No 1 on a streak of 20 games in a row ahead of this last-16 clash.

In the men’s draw, fourth seed Casper Ruud and sixth seed Holger Rune can set up a rematch of last year’s heated French Open clash with progress to the quarter-finals. They’ll be aiming to join the likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the last eight after the pair moved ever closer to a blockbuster semi-final match-up by easing through their fourth-round matches on Sunday.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open as the fourth round continues.