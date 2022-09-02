Jump to content
Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE: Latest score and updates from US Open third round today

Andy Murray faces his stiffest challenge so far at the US Open as he takes on the Italian 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in New York

Lawrence Ostlere
Friday 02 September 2022 16:29
Andy Murray last reached the fourth round of a grand slam singles event at Wimbledon in 2017, but now the Brit has a chance to put that lengthy, unwanted run to bed when he faces 13th seed Matteo Berrettini at the US Open.

The three-time grand slam champion lost in three sets to the Italian when the pair met in Stuttgart three months ago. But Murray has shown some impressive form so far this week, with wins over Francisco Cerundolo and Emilio Nava. Berrettini was struggling for form in recent weeks, losing in the opening rounds of Montreal and Cincinnati. However, he is starting to find his feet once more and is the favourite heading into the clash with Murray today.

It remains to be seen whether the Scot still has the quality to overcome a player of the quality of Berrettini. But with a fourth round tie against either qualifier Daniel Galan or the unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on the horizon, this is a huge chance for Murray to go deep in a slam for the first time in years.

Follow the score and latest updates from the US Open match below.

British men flying at US Open

It has been a great week so far on the men’s side. British history was made at the US Open on Friday as Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans joined Andy Murray and Jack Draper in making it four through to the third round for the first time since the start of professional tennis.

Not since 1933, when the tournament was known as the US National Championship and was played by fewer players from far fewer countries, has Britain had four men through to the last 32 in New York.

It is also only the second time in the open era that four British men have reached the third round at any grand slam after Wimbledon 25 years ago.

Norrie and Evans are both seeds so were expected to make it through against Joao Sousa and James Duckworth, respectively.

Norrie rarely loses such matches these days and, although he had to save a set point in the third, he was a relatively comfortable 6-4 6-4 7-6 (4) winner over Portugal’s Sousa.

He said: “I think it’s very cool. And especially I think all of us supporting each other. It’s great. For me it’s cool to see Jack. I knew he had the level and I knew he had the tennis and the talent to do it. I’ve been practising with him a lot the last two years. I don’t see why we can’t keep going.”

Jack Draper is showing great form in New York (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

(AP)
Order of play today at the US Open

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Not before 5pm BST

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini

Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff

Not before 12am BST

Ajla Tomlijanovic vs Serena Williams

Daniil Medvedev vs Yibing Wu

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Not before 5pm BST

Ons Jabeur vs Shelby Rodgers

Tommy Paul vs Casper Ruud

Alison Riske-Amritraj vs Xiyu Wang

Not before 12am BST

Bianca Andreescu vs Caroline Garcia

Nick Krygios vs JJ Wolf

Grandstand

Not before 5:30pm BST

Veronika Kudermetova vs Dalma Galfi

Karen Khachanov vs Jack Draper

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Alex De Minaur

A view of the court at Flushing Meadows

(Getty Images)
Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini

Andy Murray faces the biggest test of his grand slam season so far as the former world No 1 takes on Matteo Berrettini in the third round of the US Open tonight.

Murray is through to the third round of a major for the just the third time since 2017 and has been in impressive form in moving past Francisco Cerundolo and Emilio Nava so far.

But a meeting with the former US Open semi-finalist and 2021 Wimbledon finalist Berrettini is a step up.

The Italian was on patchy form leading up to the US Open, losing his opening match in both Montreal and Cincinnati, but beat Murray over three sets in the final at Stuttgart back in June.

