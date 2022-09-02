Andy Murray faces the Italian world No14 Matteo Berrettini (USA TODAY Sports)

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Andy Murray last reached the fourth round of a grand slam singles event at Wimbledon in 2017, but now the Brit has a chance to put that lengthy, unwanted run to bed when he faces 13th seed Matteo Berrettini at the US Open.

The three-time grand slam champion lost in three sets to the Italian when the pair met in Stuttgart three months ago. But Murray has shown some impressive form so far this week, with wins over Francisco Cerundolo and Emilio Nava. Berrettini was struggling for form in recent weeks, losing in the opening rounds of Montreal and Cincinnati. However, he is starting to find his feet once more and is the favourite heading into the clash with Murray today.

It remains to be seen whether the Scot still has the quality to overcome a player of the quality of Berrettini. But with a fourth round tie against either qualifier Daniel Galan or the unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on the horizon, this is a huge chance for Murray to go deep in a slam for the first time in years.

Follow the score and latest updates from the US Open match below.