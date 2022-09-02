Serena Williams laughs over US Open bathroom break remark

Serena Williams has joked that a much-needed bathroom break helped her advance to the third round of the 2022 US Open.

The 23-time grand slam winner, 40, took on world number two Annett Kontaveit on Wednesday, 31 August, beating the Estonian with a final score of 7-6, 2-6, 6-2.

After being asked by a New York Times reporter what she did between sets to come out with a higher performance level, Ms Williams said: “I just got lighter.”

Laughing, the US tennis star gestured to reporters, adding: “Use your imagination.”

