When does Andy Murray play next?

Andy Murray has set up a clash with his Australian Open conqueror Tomas Martin Etcheverry after a first-roud win at the Miami Open.

Murray produced a battling performance to come back from a set behind and beat Matteo Berrettini.

The Italian, a Wimbledon finalist three years ago, was making his return to action after injury and struggled with dizzy spells later in the contest, allowing the Scot to secure a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win.

It leaves Murray again seeking his first third round appearance of the year having failed to back up his previous three victories on tour with a second win.

The 36-year-old has enjoyed the Florida hard courts before, twice winning the tournament in 2009 and 2013.

But a deep run this year will require an upset of the ever-improving Etcheverry, seeded 29th.

The tall Argentine is at his best on clay but has enjoyed a productive season so far, reaching the third round in Melbourne in January after a straight sets victory over Murray in his opening match.

The pair will meet on Friday 22 March on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium in the second round of the ATP 1000 event.

The winner will set up a meeting with either Andrey Rublev, the fifth seed, or Tomas Machac.