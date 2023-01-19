Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray is through to the third round of the Australian Open after roaring back to defeat Thanasi Kokkinakis in five sets from two sets down in the longest match of his career.

In a mirror image of his first-round match against Matteo Berrettini, in which Murray won the opening two sets before letting the Italian back into the match, this time he had to fight from behind against the Australian receiving home support from the crowd.

Murray finally came through 4-6 6-7 (4) 7-6 (5) 6-3 7-5, finishing at 4am - the third-latest end to a grand slam match in tennis history.

Murray only progressed past the second round of a grand slam once last season, where he was defeated by Berrettini in the US Open third round. But the victory, which was secured after five hours and 45 minutes, was arguably the former world No 1’s best at a grand slam since 2017 and hopes are now high ahead of the rest of the tournament.

When is Andy Murray’s next match?

The schedule is not yet confirmed but Murray is likely to play his third-round match on Saturday night in Australia (Saturday morning UK time).

Typically he plays on one of the show courts in Melbourne and given his exertions in the second round, it is likely he will be on late in the evening rather than earlier in the day.

Who will Andy Murray play next?

After knocking out Thanasi Kokkinakis in five sets, Murray will play Roberto Bautista Agut.

Bautista Agut is the 24th seed and he also came back from two sets down in the second round, beating American Brandon Holt.

Bautista Agut is the last seed in Murray’s quarter of the draw, before a potential semi-final with Novak Djokovic.

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.

Australian Open 2023 tournament schedule

Monday 16 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - first round

Tuesday 17 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - first round

Wendesday 18 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round

Thursday 19 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round

Friday 20 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Saturday 21 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Sunday 22 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Monday 23 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 24 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 25 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 26 January: Women’s singles - semi-finals

Friday 27 January: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 28 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 29 January: Men’s singles final