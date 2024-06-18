Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray takes on Australian player Jordan Thompson in his second-round match at Queen’s Club on Wednesday.

Murray, a five-time champion at Queen’s, won his first tour-level match in nearly three months with a first-round win on Tuesday against qualifier Alexei Popyrin, much to the joy of the home crowd on the occasion of his 1,000th match.

The 37-year-old has admitted that this is likely to be his final summer before retirement, with Wimbledon starting on 1 July, but he won’t take part in the doubles this week after Dan Evans sustained a knee injury on Tuesday.

Third seed Grigor Dimitrov is also in action at Queen’s on Wednesday, as is fourth seed Taylor Fritz from the United States.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Andy Murray vs Jordan Thompson?

The second-round match will be played at Queen’s Club on Wednesday 19 June. It will be the third match of the day on Centre Court, and will not be before 3pm.

It will follow third seed Grigor Dimitrov’s match against Sebastian Korda.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the action from Queen’s across the BBC’s television platforms, BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer.

Television coverage of Wednesday’s play starts on BBC Two at 1pm BST, and runs through to 6pm.

Andy Murray won his first-round match at Queen’s on Tuesday ( Getty Images for LTA )

Full order of play for Wednesday 19 June

Centre court

from 12pm BST

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) vs Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

followed by

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs Sebastian Korda (USA)

followed by

Jordan Thompson (AUS) vs Andy Murray (GBR)

followed by

Milos Raonic (CAN) vs Taylor Fritz (USA)