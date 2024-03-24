Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Andy Murray returns to court at the Miami Open on Sunday evening, when he faces Czech rival Tomas Machac.

The No.2 Czech player on the tour, Machac attained a top-60 rank for the first time in his career earlier this month and the 23-year-old has seen off American Darwin Blanch and fifth-seed Andrey Rublev, both in straight sets, to make the third round.

As for the Scot, he has regained form to pick up some of his most impressive wins of late, beating Matteo Berrettini and Tomas Martin Etcheverry in accomplished fashion.

Following his victory over the latter, he scrawled “life in the old dog yet” message on a camera lens to suggest reports of him being ready to retire were, once again, wide of the mark.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of his latest match in Miami.

What time is Andy Murray vs Tomas Machac?

The pair meet on Sunday 24 March on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium in the round of 32 at the ATP 1000 event.

They will clash on Butch Buchholz Court and the match is not slated to start before 5:35pm GMT, but the precise timing will depend on the previous match, which is Alex de Minaur against Kwon Soon-woo. That match starts from 4:15pm.

Andy Murray at the Miami Open (Getty Images)

How can I watch it?

The 2024 Miami Open will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports, with customers also able to catch the action online via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Murray 13/10

Machac 8/13

Latest Miami Open odds here.