What time is Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev at Qatar Open?

Everything you need to know ahead of the second round match in Doha

Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 22 February 2023 11:32
Comments
Andy Murray Denied Toilet Break During Five-Set Marathon

After a battling win against Lorenzo Sonego, Andy Murray takes on Alexander Zverev in the second round of the Qatar Open.

The three-time Grand Slam winner came through a deciding set tie-break in his encounter with Sonego, Murray saving match points to seal victory after fighting back from the concession of the first set.

Zverev, the fourth seed, earned a bye through to the Round of 16.

The 25-year-old is still building back up to full form after a long injury absence last year following an ankle ligament tear at the French Open.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev?

Andy Murray’s match against Alexander Zverev is the third match on centre court at the Qatar Open, with a scheduled start of no earlier than 3pm GMT at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch a live stream of the Qatar Open match on Amazon Prime Video.

Odds

Andy Murray win 11/10

Alexander Zverev win 8/11

Prediction

Andy Murray was hopeful that he might be able to take advantage of Alexander Zverev’s rust and progress to the quarter-finals, but the German may have enough quality to advance from a hard-fought encounter. Zverev to win in three sets.

