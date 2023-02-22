What time is Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev at Qatar Open?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After a battling win against Lorenzo Sonego, Andy Murray takes on Alexander Zverev in the second round of the Qatar Open.

The three-time Grand Slam winner came through a deciding set tie-break in his encounter with Sonego, Murray saving match points to seal victory after fighting back from the concession of the first set.

Zverev, the fourth seed, earned a bye through to the Round of 16.

The 25-year-old is still building back up to full form after a long injury absence last year following an ankle ligament tear at the French Open.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev?

Andy Murray’s match against Alexander Zverev is the third match on centre court at the Qatar Open, with a scheduled start of no earlier than 3pm GMT at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch a live stream of the Qatar Open match on Amazon Prime Video.

Odds

Andy Murray win 11/10

Alexander Zverev win 8/11

Prediction

Andy Murray was hopeful that he might be able to take advantage of Alexander Zverev’s rust and progress to the quarter-finals, but the German may have enough quality to advance from a hard-fought encounter. Zverev to win in three sets.