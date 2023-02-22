What time is Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev at Qatar Open?
Everything you need to know ahead of the second round match in Doha
After a battling win against Lorenzo Sonego, Andy Murray takes on Alexander Zverev in the second round of the Qatar Open.
The three-time Grand Slam winner came through a deciding set tie-break in his encounter with Sonego, Murray saving match points to seal victory after fighting back from the concession of the first set.
Zverev, the fourth seed, earned a bye through to the Round of 16.
The 25-year-old is still building back up to full form after a long injury absence last year following an ankle ligament tear at the French Open.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev?
Andy Murray’s match against Alexander Zverev is the third match on centre court at the Qatar Open, with a scheduled start of no earlier than 3pm GMT at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch a live stream of the Qatar Open match on Amazon Prime Video.
Odds
Andy Murray win 11/10
Alexander Zverev win 8/11
Prediction
Andy Murray was hopeful that he might be able to take advantage of Alexander Zverev’s rust and progress to the quarter-finals, but the German may have enough quality to advance from a hard-fought encounter. Zverev to win in three sets.
