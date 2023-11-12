Is the ATP Finals on TV? Schedule, order of play and how to watch

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The best men’s tennis players in the world will descend on Turin for the season-ending ATP Finals.

Eight singles competitors and eight doubles pairings will compete in the Italian city as they seek the prestigious trophy.

Novak Djokovic is back to defend his singles title and is joined in the line-up by Carlos Alcaraz for the first time.

The Spaniard missed out on last year’s event due to injury while Djokovic is in form after winning the Paris Masters.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Finals.

When are the 2023 ATP Finals?

The ATP Finals will take place between Sunday 12 November and Sunday 19 November at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy.

How can I watch the event?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on Amazon Prime Video.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Who has qualified for the finals?

The eight singles players to have qualified for the ATP Finals are:

Green Group

Novak Djokovic (1)

Jannik Sinner (4)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (6)

Holger Rune (8)

Red Group

Carlos Alcaraz (2)

Daniil Medvedev (3)

Andrey Rublev (5)

Alexander Zverev (7)

Order of play (all times GMT)

Sunday 12 November

1:30pm: Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

8:00pm: Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune

Monday 13 November

1:30pm Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev

8:00pm: Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev

Tuesday 14 November

TBC

What is the schedule for the ATP Finals?

Sunday, November 12: Singles and doubles group matches (Sessions start at 11am and 5.30pm GMT)

Monday, November 13: Singles and doubles group matches (Sessions start at 11am and 5.30pm GMT)

Tuesday, November 14: Singles and doubles group matches (Sessions start at 11am and 5.30pm GMT)

Wednesday, November 15: Singles and doubles group matches (Sessions start at 11am and 5.30pm GMT)

Thursday, November 16: Singles and doubles group matches (Sessions start at 11am and 5.30pm GMT)

Friday, November 17: Singles and doubles group matches (Sessions start at 11am and 5.30pm GMT)

Saturday, November 18: Singles and doubles semi-finals (Sessions start at 11am and 5.30pm GMT)

Sunday, November 19: Singles and doubles finals (Session starts at 2pm GMT)