When does the Australian Open start and how can I watch it on TV and online in the UK?
Everything you need to know about the first Grand Slam of the 2022 tennis season
The Australian Open will kick off 2022’s Grand Slam tennis calendar in January although uncertainty lingers around the tournament.
Novak Djokovic is the reigning men’s singles champion but his participation is in doubt, having previously spoken of his scepticism about vaccinations. All players and staff are required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 for this year’s tournament. “If Novak shows up, he'll be vaccinated or have a medical exemption,” said tournament director Craig Tiley.
Djokovic is aiming to win a men’s record 21st Grand Slam, which would see him move clear of rivals Rafael Nadal – who tested positive for Covid-19 before Christmas – and Roger Federer, with all three currently on 20 major titles.
There are also concerns on the women’s side after several stars tested positive for Covid in December, including Emma Raducanu and Belinda Bencic. Naomi Osaka is expected to return to Melbourne to defend her crown after a challenging year in which she took an extended break to protect her mental wellbeing.
Here is everything you need to know.
When does the Australian Open start?
The Australian Open begins on Monday 17 January and ends on Sunday 30 January.
What time is it on in the UK?
The first sessions will begin at around midnight in the UK, with evening sessions starting at around 8am GMT.
How to watch in the UK on TV and online
The Australian Open will be broadcast live in the UK on Eurosport 1 (Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521) and Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522). Subscribers can stream Eurosport’s coverage online via the website and Eurosport app, as well as the Sky Go app for Sky customers subscribed to the Eurosport channels.
Provisional schedule (UK times)
- Monday 17 January: First round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session begins at 8am
- Tuesday 18 January: First round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session begins at 8am
- Wednesday 19 January: Second round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session begins at 8am
- Thursday 20 January: Second round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session begins at 8am
- Friday 21 January: Third round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session begins at 8am
- Saturday 22 January: Third round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session begins at 8am
- Sunday 23 January: Fourth round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session begins at 8am
- Monday 24 January: Fourth round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session begins at 8am
- Tuesday 25 January: Quarter-finals men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session begins at 8am
- Wednesday 26 January: Quarter-finals men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session begins at 8am
- Thursday 27 January: Both women’s singles semi-finals, consecutively, from 8.30am
- Friday 28 January: First men’s singles semi-final at 1am, second men’s singles semi-final at 8.30am
- Saturday 29 January: Women’s singles final at 8.30am followed by mixed doubles final
- Sunday 30 January: Men’s doubles final at 4am, men’s singles final at 8.30am
