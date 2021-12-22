The Australian Open will kick off 2022’s Grand Slam tennis calendar in January although uncertainty lingers around the tournament.

Novak Djokovic is the reigning men’s singles champion but his participation is in doubt, having previously spoken of his scepticism about vaccinations. All players and staff are required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 for this year’s tournament. “If Novak shows up, he'll be vaccinated or have a medical exemption,” said tournament director Craig Tiley.

Djokovic is aiming to win a men’s record 21st Grand Slam, which would see him move clear of rivals Rafael Nadal – who tested positive for Covid-19 before Christmas – and Roger Federer, with all three currently on 20 major titles.

There are also concerns on the women’s side after several stars tested positive for Covid in December, including Emma Raducanu and Belinda Bencic. Naomi Osaka is expected to return to Melbourne to defend her crown after a challenging year in which she took an extended break to protect her mental wellbeing.

Here is everything you need to know.

When does the Australian Open start?

The Australian Open begins on Monday 17 January and ends on Sunday 30 January.

What time is it on in the UK?

The first sessions will begin at around midnight in the UK, with evening sessions starting at around 8am GMT.

How to watch in the UK on TV and online

The Australian Open will be broadcast live in the UK on Eurosport 1 (Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521) and Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522). Subscribers can stream Eurosport’s coverage online via the website and Eurosport app, as well as the Sky Go app for Sky customers subscribed to the Eurosport channels.

Provisional schedule (UK times)