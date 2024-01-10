Jump to content

Liveupdated1704918852

Australian Open draw LIVE: Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic and more learn fate

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are the top seeds as the opening grand slam of the year gets underway in Melbourne

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 10 January 2024 20:34
Emma Raducanu 'having a blast' as she battles to victory in first match in eight months

The Australian Open draw takes place tonight with several huge names lurking dangerously as unseeded players, including Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray.

World No 1 and 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is the top seed in the men’s draw while Iga Swiatek is the top seed in the women’s draw, with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka seeded second and newly crowned US Open champion Coco Gauff third.

Four-time women’s grand slam champion Naomi Osaka could draw a big name as an unseeded player after making her comeback, having given birth to her first daughter, Shai, last summer. There will be no return for 22-time men’s grand slam champion Rafael Nadal, however, after he was forced to withdraw from the opening grand slam of the year due to a fresh hip injury.

From a British perspective, Raducanu and Murray are also unseeded ahead of the draw. Raducanu has been granted a place in the main draw due to her protected ranking after missing eight months of last season following wrist and ankle surgeries, while Murray just misses out following a dip in form to end last season and will be hoping for a kind draw as he reutrns to Melbourne Park.

Follow the Australian Open 2024 draw below in tonight’s live blog

1704917730

Australian Open draw LIVE

The Australian Open is around the corner with the first tennis grand slam of the year bursting with storylines to start 2024.

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka are the defending champions but all eyes will be on those making comebacks in Melbourne, with Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu returning to the big stage after long absences.

There will be no return for 22-time men’s grand slam champion Rafael Nadal, however, with the 37-year-old forced to withdraw from the opening grand slam of the year due to a fresh hip injury.

Four-time major champion Osaka returns having given birth to her first daughter, Shai, last summer, while Raducanu is also on the comeback trail after the former US Open champion was sidelined for eight months of last season due to wrist and ankle surgeries.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is aiming for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title as he begins his bid for a golden slam, while the likes of Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will be out to claim Sabalenka’s crown. Here’s everything you need to know.

When does the Australian Open start?

The opening grand slam of the year is set to be dominated by comebacks as Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka return to the big stage

Jamie Braidwood10 January 2024 20:15
1704917130

Emma Raducanu pulls out of another event ahead of Australian Open

Emma Raducanu will no longer take part in the Kooyong Classic.

The former US Open champion was set to take on 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the Melbourne suburbs but is not featured on Thursday’s schedule of play.

She withdrew from a charity match earlier in the week and was reported to have been feeling “sore” following practice on Monday.

Raducanu will continue to prepare for the Australian Open, which will be just her second tournament back from wrist and ankle surgery which decimated her 2023 season.

The Brit, currently ranked 299 but using a protected ranking for the first grand slam of the year, made her comeback in Auckland last week, losing in the second round to Elina Svitolina.

Raducanu has had a raft of injury problems since her breakthrough win in 2021 and ended last week’s match with Svitolina with strapping on her right leg.

The 21-year-old has since trained at Melbourne Park ahead of next week’s tournament.

Emma Raducanu is not listed to play in the Kooyong Classic on Thursday

(AP)
Jamie Braidwood10 January 2024 20:05
1704917010

Australian Open draw LIVE

What are the seeds?

Men’s singles

1. Novak Djokovic

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3. Daniil Medvedev

4. Jannik Sinner

5. Andrey Rublev

6. Alexander Zverev

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas

8. Holger Rune

9. Hubert Hurkacz

10. Alex de Minaur

11. Casper Ruud

12. Taylor Fritz

13. Grigor Dimitrov

14. Tommy Paul

15. Karen Khachanov

16. Ben Shelton

17. Frances Tiafoe

18. Nicholas Jarry

19. Cameron Norrie

20. Adrian Mannarino

21. Ugo Humbert

22. Francisco Cerundolo

23. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

24. Jan-Lennard Struff

25. Lorenzo Musetti

26. Sebastian Baez

27. Felix Auger-Aliassime

28. Tallon Griekspoor

29. Sebastian Korda

30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry

31. Alexander Bublik

32. Jiri Lehecka

Jamie Braidwood10 January 2024 20:03
1704916950

Australian Open draw LIVE

What are the seeds?

Women’s singles

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Elena Rybakina

4. Coco Gauff

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Ons Jabeur

7. Marketa Vondrousova

8. Maria Sakkari

9. Barbora Krejcikova

10. Beatriz Haddad Maia

11. Jelena Ostapenko

12. Zheng Qinwen

13. Liudmila Samsonova

14. Daria Kasatkina

15. Veronika Kudermetova

16. Caroline Garcia

17. Ekaterina Alexandrova

18. Victoria Azarenka

19. Elina Svitolina

20. Magda Linette

21. Donna Vekic

22. Sorana Cirstea

23. Anastasia Potapova

24. Anhelina Kalinina

25. Elise Mertens

26.Jasmine Paolini

27. Emma Navarro

28. Lesia Tsurenko

29, Zhu Lin

30. Wang Xinyu

31. Marie Bouzkova

32. Leylah Fernandez

Jamie Braidwood10 January 2024 20:02
1704916890

Australian Open draw LIVE

When is the Australian Open draw?

The Australian Open main draw for the men’s and women’s singles will be held on Thursday January 11.

The draw ceremony will take place at 1pm local time in Australia, which is 2am GMT in the UK.

How can I watch it?

The Australian Open draw will available to watch on a free live stream, which can be accessed on the Australian Open’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Jamie Braidwood10 January 2024 20:01
1704916820

Welcome

Jamie Braidwood10 January 2024 20:00

