Australian Open draw LIVE: Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic and more learn fate
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are the top seeds as the opening grand slam of the year gets underway in Melbourne
The Australian Open draw takes place tonight with several huge names lurking dangerously as unseeded players, including Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray.
World No 1 and 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is the top seed in the men’s draw while Iga Swiatek is the top seed in the women’s draw, with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka seeded second and newly crowned US Open champion Coco Gauff third.
Four-time women’s grand slam champion Naomi Osaka could draw a big name as an unseeded player after making her comeback, having given birth to her first daughter, Shai, last summer. There will be no return for 22-time men’s grand slam champion Rafael Nadal, however, after he was forced to withdraw from the opening grand slam of the year due to a fresh hip injury.
From a British perspective, Raducanu and Murray are also unseeded ahead of the draw. Raducanu has been granted a place in the main draw due to her protected ranking after missing eight months of last season following wrist and ankle surgeries, while Murray just misses out following a dip in form to end last season and will be hoping for a kind draw as he reutrns to Melbourne Park.
Follow the Australian Open 2024 draw below in tonight’s live blog
Australian Open draw LIVE
The Australian Open is around the corner with the first tennis grand slam of the year bursting with storylines to start 2024.
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka are the defending champions but all eyes will be on those making comebacks in Melbourne, with Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu returning to the big stage after long absences.
There will be no return for 22-time men’s grand slam champion Rafael Nadal, however, with the 37-year-old forced to withdraw from the opening grand slam of the year due to a fresh hip injury.
Four-time major champion Osaka returns having given birth to her first daughter, Shai, last summer, while Raducanu is also on the comeback trail after the former US Open champion was sidelined for eight months of last season due to wrist and ankle surgeries.
Djokovic, meanwhile, is aiming for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title as he begins his bid for a golden slam, while the likes of Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will be out to claim Sabalenka’s crown. Here’s everything you need to know.
When does the Australian Open start?
The opening grand slam of the year is set to be dominated by comebacks as Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka return to the big stage
Emma Raducanu pulls out of another event ahead of Australian Open
Emma Raducanu will no longer take part in the Kooyong Classic.
The former US Open champion was set to take on 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the Melbourne suburbs but is not featured on Thursday’s schedule of play.
She withdrew from a charity match earlier in the week and was reported to have been feeling “sore” following practice on Monday.
Raducanu will continue to prepare for the Australian Open, which will be just her second tournament back from wrist and ankle surgery which decimated her 2023 season.
The Brit, currently ranked 299 but using a protected ranking for the first grand slam of the year, made her comeback in Auckland last week, losing in the second round to Elina Svitolina.
Raducanu has had a raft of injury problems since her breakthrough win in 2021 and ended last week’s match with Svitolina with strapping on her right leg.
The 21-year-old has since trained at Melbourne Park ahead of next week’s tournament.
Australian Open draw LIVE
What are the seeds?
Men’s singles
1. Novak Djokovic
2. Carlos Alcaraz
3. Daniil Medvedev
4. Jannik Sinner
5. Andrey Rublev
6. Alexander Zverev
7. Stefanos Tsitsipas
8. Holger Rune
9. Hubert Hurkacz
10. Alex de Minaur
11. Casper Ruud
12. Taylor Fritz
13. Grigor Dimitrov
14. Tommy Paul
15. Karen Khachanov
16. Ben Shelton
17. Frances Tiafoe
18. Nicholas Jarry
19. Cameron Norrie
20. Adrian Mannarino
21. Ugo Humbert
22. Francisco Cerundolo
23. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
24. Jan-Lennard Struff
25. Lorenzo Musetti
26. Sebastian Baez
27. Felix Auger-Aliassime
28. Tallon Griekspoor
29. Sebastian Korda
30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry
31. Alexander Bublik
32. Jiri Lehecka
Australian Open draw LIVE
What are the seeds?
Women’s singles
1. Iga Swiatek
2. Aryna Sabalenka
3. Elena Rybakina
4. Coco Gauff
5. Jessica Pegula
6. Ons Jabeur
7. Marketa Vondrousova
8. Maria Sakkari
9. Barbora Krejcikova
10. Beatriz Haddad Maia
11. Jelena Ostapenko
12. Zheng Qinwen
13. Liudmila Samsonova
14. Daria Kasatkina
15. Veronika Kudermetova
16. Caroline Garcia
17. Ekaterina Alexandrova
18. Victoria Azarenka
19. Elina Svitolina
20. Magda Linette
21. Donna Vekic
22. Sorana Cirstea
23. Anastasia Potapova
24. Anhelina Kalinina
25. Elise Mertens
26.Jasmine Paolini
27. Emma Navarro
28. Lesia Tsurenko
29, Zhu Lin
30. Wang Xinyu
31. Marie Bouzkova
32. Leylah Fernandez
Australian Open draw LIVE
When is the Australian Open draw?
The Australian Open main draw for the men’s and women’s singles will be held on Thursday January 11.
The draw ceremony will take place at 1pm local time in Australia, which is 2am GMT in the UK.
How can I watch it?
The Australian Open draw will available to watch on a free live stream, which can be accessed on the Australian Open’s YouTube and Facebook channels.
Welcome
The Australian Open draw takes place tonight with several huge names lurking dangerously as unseeded players, including Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray.
World No 1 and 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is the top seed in the men’s draw while Iga Swiatek is the top seed in the women’s draw, with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka seeded second and newly crowned US Open champion Coco Gauff third.
Four-time women’s grand slam champion Naomi Osaka could draw a big name as an unseeded player after making her comeback, having given birth to her first daughter, Shai, last summer. There will be no return for 22-time men’s grand slam champion Rafael Nadal, however, after he was forced to withdraw from the opening grand slam of the year due to a fresh hip injury.
From a British perspective, Raducanu and Murray are also unseeded ahead of the draw. Raducanu has been granted a place in the main draw due to her protected ranking after missing eight months of last season following wrist and ankle surgeries, while Murray just misses out following a dip in form to end last season and will be hoping for a kind draw as he reutrns to Melbourne Park.
Follow the Australian Open 2024 draw below in tonight’s live blog
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies