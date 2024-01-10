When is the Australian Open draw? Start time, confirmed seeds and how to watch
Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray will be among the unseeded players in the draw
The Australian Open draw will take place with several huge names lurking dangerously as unseeded players after making injury returns.
But there will be no return for 22-time men’s grand slam champion Rafael Nadal, who has been forced to withdraw from the opening grand slam of the year due to a fresh hip injury. Four-time women’s grand slam champion Naomi Osaka will be hoping to make her comeback, however, after having given birth to her first daughter, Shai, last summer.
From a British perspective, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are also unseeded ahead of the draw. Raducanu has been granted a place in the main draw due to her protected ranking after missing eight months of last season following wrist and ankle surgeries, while Murray just misses out following a dip in form to end last season.
World No 1 and 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is the top seed in the men’s draw while Iga Swiatek is the top seed in the women’s draw, with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka seeded second and newly crowned US Open champion Coco Gauff third.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Australian Open draw?
The Australian Open main draw for the men’s and women’s singles will be held on Thursday January 11.
The draw ceremony will take place at 1pm local time in Australia, which is 2am GMT in the UK.
How can I watch it?
The Australian Open draw will available to watch on a free live stream, which can be accessed on the Australian Open’s YouTube and Facebook channels.
What are the seeds?
Women’s singles
1. Iga Swiatek
2. Aryna Sabalenka
3. Elena Rybakina
4. Coco Gauff
5. Jessica Pegula
6. Ons Jabeur
7. Marketa Vondrousova
8. Maria Sakkari
9. Barbora Krejcikova
10. Beatriz Haddad Maia
11. Jelena Ostapenko
12. Zheng Qinwen
13. Liudmila Samsonova
14. Daria Kasatkina
15. Veronika Kudermetova
16. Caroline Garcia
17. Ekaterina Alexandrova
18. Victoria Azarenka
19. Elina Svitolina
20. Magda Linette
21. Donna Vekic
22. Sorana Cirstea
23. Anastasia Potapova
24. Anhelina Kalinina
25. Elise Mertens
26.Jasmine Paolini
27. Emma Navarro
28. Lesia Tsurenko
29, Zhu Lin
30. Wang Xinyu
31. Marie Bouzkova
32. Leylah Fernandez
Men’s singles
1. Novak Djokovic
2. Carlos Alcaraz
3. Daniil Medvedev
4. Jannik Sinner
5. Andrey Rublev
6. Alexander Zverev
7. Stefanos Tsitsipas
8. Holger Rune
9. Hubert Hurkacz
10. Alex de Minaur
11. Casper Ruud
12. Taylor Fritz
13. Grigor Dimitrov
14. Tommy Paul
15. Karen Khachanov
16. Ben Shelton
17. Frances Tiafoe
18. Nicholas Jarry
19. Cameron Norrie
20. Adrian Mannarino
21. Ugo Humbert
22. Francisco Cerundolo
23. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
24. Jan-Lennard Struff
25. Lorenzo Musetti
26. Sebastian Baez
27. Felix Auger-Aliassime
28. Tallon Griekspoor
29. Sebastian Korda
30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry
31. Alexander Bublik
32. Jiri Lehecka
When does the Australian Open start?
The Australian Open main draw starts on Sunday 14 January and runs until Sunday 28 January, with the opening grand slam of the year now played as a 15-day event.
That means play will get underway at Melbourne Park on a Sunday for the first time, in a move that organisers hope will limit the potential of late finishes in the opening week.
The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday 27 January, with the men’s singles final played the following day on Sunday 28 January.
Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule
Sunday 14 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles
Monday 15 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles
Tuesday 16 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles
Wednesday 17 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 18 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles
Friday 19 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles
Saturday 20 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles
Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles
Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles
Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final
Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final
- Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January
- Mixed doubles: 18-27 January
- Wheelchair events: 23-27 January
- Junior events: 20-27 January
Australian Open 2024 prize money
Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)
Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)
Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)
Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)
Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)
Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)
Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)
Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)
First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)
Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?
You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune intoDiscovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available foreither £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.
