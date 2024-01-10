When is the Australian Open draw? Start time, confirmed seeds and how to watch

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Australian Open draw will take place with several huge names lurking dangerously as unseeded players after making injury returns.

But there will be no return for 22-time men’s grand slam champion Rafael Nadal, who has been forced to withdraw from the opening grand slam of the year due to a fresh hip injury. Four-time women’s grand slam champion Naomi Osaka will be hoping to make her comeback, however, after having given birth to her first daughter, Shai, last summer.

From a British perspective, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are also unseeded ahead of the draw. Raducanu has been granted a place in the main draw due to her protected ranking after missing eight months of last season following wrist and ankle surgeries, while Murray just misses out following a dip in form to end last season.

World No 1 and 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is the top seed in the men’s draw while Iga Swiatek is the top seed in the women’s draw, with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka seeded second and newly crowned US Open champion Coco Gauff third.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Australian Open draw?

The Australian Open main draw for the men’s and women’s singles will be held on Thursday January 11.

The draw ceremony will take place at 1pm local time in Australia, which is 2am GMT in the UK.

How can I watch it?

The Australian Open draw will available to watch on a free live stream, which can be accessed on the Australian Open’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

What are the seeds?

Women’s singles

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Elena Rybakina

4. Coco Gauff

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Ons Jabeur

7. Marketa Vondrousova

8. Maria Sakkari

9. Barbora Krejcikova

10. Beatriz Haddad Maia

11. Jelena Ostapenko

12. Zheng Qinwen

13. Liudmila Samsonova

14. Daria Kasatkina

15. Veronika Kudermetova

16. Caroline Garcia

17. Ekaterina Alexandrova

18. Victoria Azarenka

19. Elina Svitolina

20. Magda Linette

21. Donna Vekic

22. Sorana Cirstea

23. Anastasia Potapova

24. Anhelina Kalinina

25. Elise Mertens

26.Jasmine Paolini

27. Emma Navarro

28. Lesia Tsurenko

29, Zhu Lin

30. Wang Xinyu

31. Marie Bouzkova

32. Leylah Fernandez

Men’s singles

1. Novak Djokovic

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3. Daniil Medvedev

4. Jannik Sinner

5. Andrey Rublev

6. Alexander Zverev

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas

8. Holger Rune

9. Hubert Hurkacz

10. Alex de Minaur

11. Casper Ruud

12. Taylor Fritz

13. Grigor Dimitrov

14. Tommy Paul

15. Karen Khachanov

16. Ben Shelton

17. Frances Tiafoe

18. Nicholas Jarry

19. Cameron Norrie

20. Adrian Mannarino

21. Ugo Humbert

22. Francisco Cerundolo

23. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

24. Jan-Lennard Struff

25. Lorenzo Musetti

26. Sebastian Baez

27. Felix Auger-Aliassime

28. Tallon Griekspoor

29. Sebastian Korda

30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry

31. Alexander Bublik

32. Jiri Lehecka

When does the Australian Open start?

The Australian Open main draw starts on Sunday 14 January and runs until Sunday 28 January, with the opening grand slam of the year now played as a 15-day event.

That means play will get underway at Melbourne Park on a Sunday for the first time, in a move that organisers hope will limit the potential of late finishes in the opening week.

The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday 27 January, with the men’s singles final played the following day on Sunday 28 January.

Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule

Sunday 14 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles

Monday 15 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles

Tuesday 16 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles

Wednesday 17 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 18 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles

Friday 19 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles

Saturday 20 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles

Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles

Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles

Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final

Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January

Mixed doubles: 18-27 January

Wheelchair events: 23-27 January

Junior events: 20-27 January

Australian Open 2024 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)

Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)

Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)

Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)

Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)

Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)

Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)

Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)

First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)

Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .