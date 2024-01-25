Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng start time: When is Australian Open women’s final?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aryna Sabalenka will play Qinwen Zheng in the Australian Open final as the Belarusian targets back-to-back titles in Melbourne.

Sabalenka continued her impressive Australian Open as she passed her toughest test of the tournament so far against Coco Gauff in the semi-finals, gaining revenge for September’s US Open final defeat.

The World No 2, who defeated Elena Rybakina to win her first grand slam title last season, is yet to drop a set this tournament and will be the huge favourite as she takes on a first-time grand slam finalist in Zheng, the 12th seed.

Zheng defeated Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska 6-4 6-4 in the semi-finals and the Chinese player is looking to replicate childhood idol and 2014 Australian Open champion Li Na with victory in Melbourne.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Australian Open women’s final?

Aryna Sabalenka will face Qinwen Zheng in the Australian Open final on Saturday 27 January. The final will be start at 8:30am GMT (UK time).

How can I watch it?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng head-to-head

Sabalenka and Zheng have only played once before but it was at a grand slam. Sabalenka defeated Zheng 6-1 6-4 in the US Open quarter-finals last season, which before the Australian Open was the furthest Zheng had got in a grand slam.