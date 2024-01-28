Jump to content

Where can I watch Australian Open 2024? TV channel, streaming and more

The opening grand slam of the tennis season is packed full of storylines at the Australian Open in Melbourne

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 28 January 2024 07:56
There will be a new Australian Open champion when Daniil Medvedev faces Jannik Sinner in the men’s singles final on Sunday.

Sinner will play in a grand slam final for the first time after the 22-year-old Italian stunned defending champion Novak Djokovic in four sets for the biggest win of his career.

Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, will play in his third Australian Open final after previous defeats to Djokovic in 2021 and Rafael Nadal in 2022.

The third seed came from two sets down for the second time this tournament in beating Alexander Zverev in a four-hour epic in the semi-finals on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule

Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final

  • Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January
  • Mixed doubles: 18-27 January
  • Wheelchair events: 23-27 January
  • Junior events: 20-27 January

Australian Open 2024 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)

Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)

Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)

Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)

Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)

Round 4:  £201,000 (AU $375,000)

Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)

Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)

First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)

