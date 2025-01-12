✕ Close Novak Djokovic practices for Australian Open 2025 with Andy Murray as coach

The first round of the Australian Open men’s and women’s singles tournaments is underway in Melbourne after storms delayed play on the outside courts.

In the match of the day, women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka begins her title defence against former US Open champion Sloane Stephens on Rod Laver Arena.

Earlier, there were wins for last year’s runner-up Qinwen Zheng, Mirra Andreeva and Donna Vekic, while Casper Ruud and Arthur Fils also progressed.

Kei Nishikori won a five-set thriller to reach the second round at the age of 35, with World No 2 Alexander Zverev also in action later.

Follow all the latest action from Melbourne Park below: