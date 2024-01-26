✕ Close Novak Djokovic blows kiss to Nick Kyrgios after winning point against Fritz

Novak Djokovic faces the toughest test of his Australian Open title defence so far as the 10-time champion takes on fourth seed Jannik Sinner in a mouthwatering semi-final clash. Djokovic has never lost an Australian Open semi-final, winning every tournament in which he has reached the final four, but Sinner comes into the clash in red-hot form.

The Italian has not dropped a set so far and has won two of his previous three meetings against Djokovic, including in sensational fashion in the Davis Cup semi-finals in November. Djokovic thrashed Sinner in straight sets in the Wimbledon semi-finals last season but the 22-year-old has made significant improvements to his game and Melbourne Park could be set for a classic.

In the other semi-final, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev renew their rivalry as they meet at a grand slam for the first time. Zverev produced a sensational performance to defeat Carlos Alcaraz while Medvedev required another five-set epic to outlast Hubert Hurkacz. Zverev has faced off-court scrutiny regarding his forthcoming domestic abuse trial – he denies the allegations - and is bidding to reach his first Australian Open final.

Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below: