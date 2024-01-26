Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic faces Jannik Sinner before Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev
The Australian Open men’s semi-finals feature two blockbuster clashes as Djokovic faces Sinner and Medvedev meets Zverev in Melbourne
Novak Djokovic faces the toughest test of his Australian Open title defence so far as the 10-time champion takes on fourth seed Jannik Sinner in a mouthwatering semi-final clash. Djokovic has never lost an Australian Open semi-final, winning every tournament in which he has reached the final four, but Sinner comes into the clash in red-hot form.
The Italian has not dropped a set so far and has won two of his previous three meetings against Djokovic, including in sensational fashion in the Davis Cup semi-finals in November. Djokovic thrashed Sinner in straight sets in the Wimbledon semi-finals last season but the 22-year-old has made significant improvements to his game and Melbourne Park could be set for a classic.
In the other semi-final, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev renew their rivalry as they meet at a grand slam for the first time. Zverev produced a sensational performance to defeat Carlos Alcaraz while Medvedev required another five-set epic to outlast Hubert Hurkacz. Zverev has faced off-court scrutiny regarding his forthcoming domestic abuse trial – he denies the allegations - and is bidding to reach his first Australian Open final.
Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below:
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head
2023 Davis Cup: Sinner 6-2, 2-6, 7-5
2023 Tour Finals: Djokovic 6-3 6-3
2023 Tour Finals: Sinner 7-5 6-7(5) 7-6(2)
2023 Wimbledon: Djokovic 6-3 6-4 7-6(4)
2022 Wimbledon: Djokovic 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2
2021 Monte Carlo: Djokovic 6-4 6-2
Australian Open order of play – Thursday 25 January
(all times UK / GMT)
Rod Laver Arena
From 3:30am
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner
From 8:30am
Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev
How can I watch it?
You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
When is Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner?
The Australian Open men’s semi-finals are being played on Friday 26 January. Djokovic vs Sinner will be the first match on Rod Laver Arena and will start from 3:30am GMT (UK time).
It will be followed by the second semi-final between Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, which will start from 8:30am GMT.
Good morning - it’s early
