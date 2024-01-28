Australian Open LIVE: Jannik Sinner faces Daniil Medvedev in men’s final
Sinner meets Medvedev in the first Australian Open men’s final without Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal since 2005
There will be a new Australian Open champion when Daniil Medvedev faces Jannik Sinner in the men’s singles final. Sinner will play in a grand slam final for the first time after the 22-year-old Italian stunned defending champion Novak Djokovic in four sets for the biggest win of his career.
Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, will play in his third Australian Open final after previous defeats to Djokovic in 2021 and Rafael Nadal in 2022. The third seed came from two sets down for the second time this tournament in beating Alexander Zverev in a four-hour epic in the semi-finals on Sunday.
On Saturday, Aryna Sabalenka claimed back-to-back Australian Open titles with a straight-sets victory over Qinwen Zheng in Melbourne. The World No 2 sealed a dominant tournament defence with a 6-3 6-2 victory against the 12th seed Zheng, who was playing in a grand slam final for the first time.
Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open men’s final below:
Australian Open LIVE: Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev on facing Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final:
“In my opinion, there is nothing too much of a tactical change when he won the last three. He did a little more serve-and-volley, maybe a little more aggressive, but at the same time that’s what he’s doing against everyone. He’s just playing better.
“The three matches, all of them were tough. Two tiebreaks and two three-setters. I had my chances. It was all of them were in the end of the season where I felt like I was not at my 100%, even if I was playing pretty good, but I was maybe at 97, 96. And against him, you need to be at 100.
“He’s playing better than before. I think it started probably when he won Canada or something like this, but especially end of the season he started playing whole different level. So if I want to beat him, I have to raise my level on a whole different level, and I will try to do it.”
On whether having the experience on playing in four grand slam finals gives him the advantage:
“I hope [so], because I hope to have some advantage. Physical advantage I probably don’t have. Tennis advantage, let’s see. But three last times he got me.
“So I hope that this experience can help me. First final, I think it’s always different for everyone. I’m sure some guys went out on the first final and felt so good they just managed, I don’t know, to win it. There are probably these stories.
“Some would go and it would be tough mentally and they would lose. I have no idea how Jannik is going to be, but me, myself, I have this experience. I will try my best. I will fight for my life, and let’s see who wins.”
Australian Open LIVE: Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev
Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head
2023: ATP Fnals - Sinner won 6-3 6-7 6-1
2023: Vienna - Sinner won 7-6 4-6 6-3
2023: Beijing - Sinner won 7-6 7-6
2023; Miami - Medvedev won 7-5 6-3
2023: Rotterdam - Medvedev won 5-7 6-3 6-2
2023: Vienna - Medvedev - won 6-4 6-2
20221: ATP Finals - Medvedev - won 6-0 6-7 7-6
2021: Marseille - Medvedev won 6-2 6-4
2020: Marseille - Medvedev won 1-6 6-1 6-2
Australian Open LIVE: Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev’s route to Australian Open final:
1st round: vs Terence Atmane (Q) - won 5-7 6-2 6-4 1-0
2nd round: vs Emil Ruusuvuori - won 3-6 6-7 6-4 7-6 6-0
3rd round: vs Felix Auger-Aliassime - won 6-3 6-4 6-3
4th round: vs Nuno Borges - won 6-3 7-6 5-7 6-1
Quarter-finals: vs Hubert Hurkacz (9) - won 7-6 2-6 6-3 5-7 6-4
Semi-finals: vs Alexander Zverev (6) - won 5-7 3-6 7-6 7-6 6-3
Australian Open LIVE: Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev
Jannik Sinner’s route to Australian Open final:
1st round: vs Botic van de Zandschulp - won 6-4 7-5 6-3
2nd round: vs Jesper de Jong (Q) - won 6-2 6-2 6-2
3rd round: vs Sebastian Baez (26) - won 6-0 6-1 6-3
4th round: vs Karen Khachanov (15) - won 6-4 7-5 6-3
Quarter-finals: vs Andrey Rublev (5) - won 6-4 7-6 6-3
Semi-finals: vs Novak Djokovic (1) - won 6-1 6-2 6-7 6-3
Australian Open LIVE: Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev
Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?
You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Good morning
There will be a new Australian Open champion when Daniil Medvedev faces Jannik Sinner in the men’s singles final. Sinner will play in a grand slam final for the first time after the 22-year-old Italian stunned defending champion Novak Djokovic in four sets for the biggest win of his career.
Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, will play in his third Australian Open final after previous defeats to Djokovic in 2021 and Rafael Nadal in 2022. The third seed came from two sets down for the second time this tournament in beating Alexander Zverev in a four-hour epic in the semi-finals on Sunday.
Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open men’s final in today’s live blog:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies