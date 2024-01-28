Australian Open LIVE: Jannik Sinner faces Daniil Medvedev in men’s final

✕ Close Aryna Sabalenka lifts trophy after retaining Australian Open title

There will be a new Australian Open champion when Daniil Medvedev faces Jannik Sinner in the men’s singles final. Sinner will play in a grand slam final for the first time after the 22-year-old Italian stunned defending champion Novak Djokovic in four sets for the biggest win of his career.

Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, will play in his third Australian Open final after previous defeats to Djokovic in 2021 and Rafael Nadal in 2022. The third seed came from two sets down for the second time this tournament in beating Alexander Zverev in a four-hour epic in the semi-finals on Sunday.

On Saturday, Aryna Sabalenka claimed back-to-back Australian Open titles with a straight-sets victory over Qinwen Zheng in Melbourne. The World No 2 sealed a dominant tournament defence with a 6-3 6-2 victory against the 12th seed Zheng, who was playing in a grand slam final for the first time.

