Australian Open LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz takes on Alexander Zverev in quarter-finals after Daniil Medvedev result
Wimbledon champion Alcaraz takes on sixth seed Zverev with a place in the semi-finals on the line
Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a spot in the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time as the Wimbledon champion takes on sixth seed Alexander Zverev in the match of the day at Melbourne Park.
Second seed Alcaraz stormed through his fourth-round match in straight-sets, while Zverev was pushed to a fifth-set tie-break against British No 1 Cameron Norrie before prevailing. They face each other in the second match of the night session, so can be expected around 10am (GMT).
Earlier on Wednesday, third seed Daniil Medvedev beat Polish star Hubert Hurkacz in five titanic sets, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, to reach the last four.
In the women’s singles, this half of the draw is wide open. Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska is two matches away from emulating Emma Raducanu after beating Linda Noskov in straight sets before 12th seed Qinwen Zheng of China takes on the unseeded Anna Kalinskaya in the first night match.
Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below:
Australian Open LIVE: Qinwen Zheng vs Anna Kalinskaya latest score
Qinwen Zheng 3-3 Anna Kalinskaya*
The first night match on Rod Laver Arena is between 12th seed Qinwen Zheng - the only seed left on this half of the women’s draw - and the unseeded Russian Anna Kalinskaya.
It’s currently three games all in the first set.
Qualifier Dayana Yastremska moves into semi-finals
Dayana Yastremska is two wins away from emulating Emma Raducanu after beating Linda Noskova to reach the Australian Open semi-finals.
Raducanu is the only qualifier ever to win a grand slam title but Yastremska increased her tally of wins in Melbourne to eight with a 6-3 6-4 victory on Rod Laver Arena.
The stories are not exactly comparable, given Yastremska was ranked 21 in the world as a 19-year-old before serving a six-month provisional suspension for a failed doping test, for which she was later deemed to bear no fault.
Qualifier Dayana Yastremska moves into semi-finals after straight sets win
The Ukrainian registered her eighth win in a row at Melbourne Park.
Daniil Medvedev battles into Australian Open semi-finals
A drained Daniil Medvedev scrapped his way into a third Australian Open semi-final with a five-set victory over Hubert Hurkacz.
Ninth seed Hurkacz, who was looking to make the last four at a grand slam for only the second time, twice fought back from a set down but Medvedev came out on top 7-6 (4) 2-6 6-3 5-7 6-4 after three hours and 59 minutes.
The Russian finished it off with a drop shot before blowing kisses towards his box.
Daniil Medvedev battles into Australian Open semi-finals
The Russian survived a near four-hour encounter on Rod Laver Arena.
Australian Open LIVE!
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Australian Open on the second quarter-final day at Melbourne Park!
