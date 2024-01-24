✕ Close Australian Open Increases Prize Money By $60 Million

Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a spot in the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time as the Wimbledon champion takes on sixth seed Alexander Zverev in the match of the day at Melbourne Park.

Second seed Alcaraz stormed through his fourth-round match in straight-sets, while Zverev was pushed to a fifth-set tie-break against British No 1 Cameron Norrie before prevailing. They face each other in the second match of the night session, so can be expected around 10am (GMT).

Earlier on Wednesday, third seed Daniil Medvedev beat Polish star Hubert Hurkacz in five titanic sets, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, to reach the last four.

In the women’s singles, this half of the draw is wide open. Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska is two matches away from emulating Emma Raducanu after beating Linda Noskov in straight sets before 12th seed Qinwen Zheng of China takes on the unseeded Anna Kalinskaya in the first night match.

Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below: