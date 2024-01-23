✕ Close Australian Open Increases Prize Money By $60 Million

Novak Djokovic is eyeing an 11th Australian Open title this week in Melbourne and takes on American player Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals this morning. The defending champion has found his form after a shaky start to the opening grand slam of the year and was utterly ruthless in his demolition of Adrian Mannarino in the previous round.

Fritz claimed the best win of his career at the grand slams after defeating last year’s runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round, but the American knows he faces the ultimate test against the 36-year-old Djokovic. Fritz, the 12th seed, has lost all eight matches he has played against Djokovic. The winner of Djokovic-Fritz will take on the victor between fourth seed Jannik Sinner and fifth seed Andrey Rublev, with the pair headlining the night session as the second match on Rod Laver Arena.

In the women’s singles, US Open champion Coco Gauff reached the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time after battling past unseeded Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in three sets on Rod Laver Arena. Both players looked nervous in an error-strewn match, but Gauff put her foot down in the deciding set to win 7-6 6-7 6-2 in over three hours. Gauff will play the winner of the match between Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion who is yet to drop a set, and another former major winner in 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

