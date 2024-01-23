Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic takes on Taylor Fritz in quarter-finals after Coco Gauff result
The quarter-finals gets underway at Melbourne Park as ten-time champion Djokovic faces American star Fritz
Novak Djokovic is eyeing an 11th Australian Open title this week in Melbourne and takes on American player Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals this morning. The defending champion has found his form after a shaky start to the opening grand slam of the year and was utterly ruthless in his demolition of Adrian Mannarino in the previous round.
Fritz claimed the best win of his career at the grand slams after defeating last year’s runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round, but the American knows he faces the ultimate test against the 36-year-old Djokovic. Fritz, the 12th seed, has lost all eight matches he has played against Djokovic. The winner of Djokovic-Fritz will take on the victor between fourth seed Jannik Sinner and fifth seed Andrey Rublev, with the pair headlining the night session as the second match on Rod Laver Arena.
In the women’s singles, US Open champion Coco Gauff reached the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time after battling past unseeded Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in three sets on Rod Laver Arena. Both players looked nervous in an error-strewn match, but Gauff put her foot down in the deciding set to win 7-6 6-7 6-2 in over three hours. Gauff will play the winner of the match between Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion who is yet to drop a set, and another former major winner in 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.
Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below:
Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz on what it will take to beat Novak Djokovic:
“I mean, if I beat someone eight times in a row, I’d be pretty confident playing them, too, I’d have to say. I can’t really fault him for that.
“I think the conditions here are definitely better for me than maybe US Open or Cincinnati. I mean, to be honest, the only decent match I’ve played against him in our last couple meetings was in Turin at the end of ‘22. In that match I served for the second set. It was pretty close. Since then when I’ve played him, I’ve played pretty poor, I think.
“I think that I have a lot more level to bring than I’ve previously brought against him. Hopefully I can play another match like today.”
He needs to show the level he found against Tsitsipas.
Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz
Djokovic is playing in the day session for the second round in a row - and it’s a hot, hot day in Melbourne with the sun currently over the Rod Laver Arena.
The Serbian is eyeing his 11th Australian Open title while Fritz is playing in the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time.
Fritz wins the toss and elects to serve first.
Australian Open LIVE
Novak Djokovic has won ALL EIGHT matches he has played against Taylor Fritz.
That includes a straight-sets defeat in the US Open quarter-finals last season.
Australian Open LIVE
GAME, SET AND MATCH! Coco Gauff 7-6 6-7 6-2 Marta Kostyuk!
Coco Gauff: “Happy. Really proud of the fight I showed today. Marta is always a tough opponent and I left everything out on court today. In the third I was trying to play aggressive. It’s great to see the American flags and it hopefully they can stay for the next match (Fritz vs Djokovic).”
Australian Open LIVE
GAME, SET AND MATCH! Coco Gauff 7-6 6-7 6-2 Marta Kostyuk!
Yes she can! Coco Gauff is through to the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time as the 19-year-old continues her winning run at the grand slams. The US Open champion came through a tough, nervy test against the in-form Kostyuk, who battled back to win the second set on the tiebreak.
That was not pretty from Gauff’s perspective, with plenty of errors throughout the match, particulary on the forehand, but she got through - and that’s what champions do. She will take on the winner of Aryna Sabalenka vs Barbora Krejcikova in the semi-finals on Thursday.
Australian Open LIVE
It’s been a nervy, error-strewn quarter-final but Coco Gauff stands on the brink of the semi-finals as the American leads Marta Kostyuk 5-2 in the deciding set.
Can the 19-year-old get over the line?
Australian Open LIVE
Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?
You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Good morning
Novak Djokovic is eyeing an 11th Australian Open title this week in Melbourne and takes on American player Taylor Frtiz in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.
The winner of Djokovic-Fritz will take on the victor between fourth seed Jannik Sinner and fifth seed Andrey Rublev, with the pair headlining the night session as the second match on Rod Laver Arena.
In the women’s singles, US Open champion Coco Gauff faces unseeded Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk first up on Melbourne Park’s biggest court. Then the defending champion who is yet to drop a set, Aryna Sabalenka, takes on another former major winner in 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.
Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open in today’s live blog:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies