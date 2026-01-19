Australian Open men’s and women’s seed list and tracker
Follow the progress of the top-32 players in the men’s and women’s draw at the Australian Open
Felix Auger-Aliassime became the biggest casualty of the Australian Open so far as the seventh seed retired from his first-round match with what seemed like a thigh injury. The Canadian, who reached the semi-finals of the US Open last season, was trailing Portugal’s Nuno Borges 3-6 6-4 6-4 when he retired.
Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are the top seeds for the tournament, with Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek the second seeds as the first grand slam of the year gets underway.
Alcaraz and Sinner could become the first men to play in four consecutive grand slam finals since Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal did so between 2011 and 2012. Alcaraz is bidding for his first Australian Open title - which would make the youngest man of all time to complete the career grand slam - while Sinner is on for a hat-trick of titles in Melbourne.
Sabalenka, the US Open champion, and Swiatek, the Wimbledon champion, have yet to meet in a grand slam final. Swiatek is also an Australian Open title away from completing the career grand slam while Sabalenka will be out to regain her crown after a shock defeat to Madison Keys in last year’s final.
Elsewhere, Coco Gauff begins the opening grand slam of the year as the third seed, with defending champion Keys ninth on the women’s side. Djokovic, the record 10-time champion in Melbourne, is seeded fourth on the men’s side and would expect to face Sinner in the semi-finals if he gets there.
Men’s seeds
1. Carlos Alcaraz
✅ Won first round vs Adam Walton
2. Jannik Sinner
First round vs Hugo Gaston
3. Alexander Zverev
✅ Won first round vs Gabriel Diallo
4. Novak Djokovic
First round vs Pedro Martínez
5. Lorenzo Musetti
First round vs Raphael Collignon
6. Alex de Minaur
✅ Won first round vs Mackenzie McDonald
❌ 7. Felix Auger-Aliassime - knocked out first round by Nuno Borges, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 0-0, ret.
8. Ben Shelton
First round vs Ugo Humbert
9. Taylor Fritz
First round vs Valentin Royer
10. Alexander Bublik
✅ Won first round vs Jenson Brooksby
11. Daniil Medvedev
✅ Won first round vs Jesper de Jong
12. Casper Ruud
First round vs Mattia Bellucci
13. Andrey Rublev
✅ Won first round vs Matteo Arnaldi
14. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
✅ Won first round vs Filip Misolic
15. Karen Khachanov
First round vs Alex Michelsen
16. Jakub Mensik
First round vs Pablo Carreno Busta
17. Jiri Lehecka
First round vs Arthur Gea [Q]
18. Francisco Cerundolo
✅ Won first round vs Zhang Zhizhen
19. Tommy Paul
✅ Won first round vs Aleksandar Kovacevic
❌ 20. Flavio Cobolli - knocked out first round vs Arthur Fery [Q] , 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-1
21. Denis Shapovalov
First round vs Bu Yunchaokete [WC]
22. Luciano Darderi
First round vs Cristian Garin
23. Tallon Griekspoor
First round vs Ethan Quinn
❌ 24. Arthur Rinderknech - knocked out first round vs Fabian Marozsan, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-4.
25. Learner Tien
First round vs Marcos Giron
26. Cameron Norrie
✅ Won first round vs Benjamin Bonzi
27. Brandon Nakashima
First round vs Botic van de Zandschulp
28. Joao Fonseca
First round vs Eliot Spizzirri
29. Frances Tiafoe
✅ Won first round vs Jason Kubler [Q]
30. Valentin Vacherot
First round vs Martin Damm [Q]
31. Stefanos Tsitsipas
First round vs Shintaro Mochizuki
32. Corentin Moutet
✅ Won first round vs Tristan Schoolkate
Women’s seeds
1. Aryna Sabalenka
✅ Won first round vs Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah [WC]
2. Iga Swiatek
First round vs Yuan Yue [Q]
3. Coco Gauff
✅ Won first round vsKamilla Rakhimova
4. Amanda Anisimova
✅ Won first round vs Simona Waltert
5. Elena Rybakina
First round vs Kaja Juvan
6. Jessica Pegula
✅ Won first round vsAnastasia Zakharova
7. Jasmine Paolini
✅ Won first round vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich [Q]
8. Mirra Andreeva
First round vs Donna Vekić
9. Madison Keys
First round vs Oleksandra Oliynykova
10. Belinda Bencic
First round vs Katie Boulter
❌ 11. Ekaterina Alexandrova - knocked out in first round by Zeynep Sonmez [Q] 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.
12. Elina Svitolina
✅ Won first round vs Cristina Bucsa
13. Linda Noskova
First round vs. Darja Semenistaja
14. Clara Tauson
✅ Won first round vs Dalma Galfi
❌ 15. Emma Navarro - knocked out in first round by Magda Linette, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
16. Naomi Osaka
First round vs Antonia Ruzic
17. Victoria Mboko
First round vs Emerson Jones [WC]
18. Liudmila Samsonova
First round vs Laura Siegemund
19. Karolina Muchova
First round vs Jaqueline Cristian
❌ 20. Marta Kostyuk - knocked out first round by Elsa Jacquemot, 6-7 7-6 7-6
21. Elise Mertens
First round vs Lanlana Tararudee [Q]
22. Leylah Fernandez
First round vs Janice Tjen
23. Diana Shnaider
First round vs Barbora Krejcikova
24. Jelena Ostapenko
First round vs Rebecca Sramkova
25. Paula Badosa
First round vs Zarina Diyas [WC]
❌ 26. Dayana Yastremska - knocked out first round by Elena-Gabriela Ruse, 6-4, 7-5
❌ 27. Sofia Kenin - knocked out first round by Peyton Stearns, 6-3, 6-2.
28. Emma Raducanu
✅ Won first round vs Mananchaya Sawangkaew [PR]
29. Iva Jovic
First round vs Katie Volynets
30. Maya Joint
First round vs Tereza Valentova
31. Anna Kalinskaya
First round vs Sonay Kartal
❌ 32. Marketa Vondrousova - withdrew before first round vs Hailey Baptiste
Is the Australian Open on TV?
The tournament will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK as well as online on Discovery+.
In the US, it will be shown live on ESPN and Tennis Channel.
