Where can I watch Australian Open 2023? TV channel, streaming and more

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Australian Open continues at Melbourne Park on Friday with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, the favourites, still on course to win the opening grand slam of the tennis season.

Djokovic has been battling with a hamstring injury on his return to Melbourne Park following his dramatic deportation fom the country 12 months ago.

The Serbian is looking to add a record-extending 10th title in Melbourne as well as a record-equalling 22nd grand slam title overall. While the 35-year-old secured victory over the battling Enzo Couacaud, it is another fight that concerns him most before taking on Grigor Dimitrov, having illustrated the extent of his injury.

Casper Ruud and Ons Jabeur were the latest high-profile seeds exiting the tournament and adding to ‘The Netflix Curse’, with most of the star players featuring in Break Point struggling this week.

No 1 seed and favourite Iga Swiatek looks to continue her march towards the final on Friday, while Emma Raducanu’s conqueror Coco Gauff is back after displaying her class in an entertaining clash between two of the game’s youngest stars. Here’s everything you need to know during the Australian Open:

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.

Australian Open 2023 tournament schedule

Friday 20 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Saturday 21 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Sunday 22 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Monday 23 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 24 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 25 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 26 January: Women’s singles - semi-finals

Friday 27 January: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 28 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 29 January: Men’s singles final

Order of play - Friday 20th January

(All times local, +11 hours from GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

11:00: (20) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) v Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr), (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) v Tallon Griekspoor (Ned), Bernarda Pera (USA) v (7) Cori Gauff (USA), (10) Madison Keys (USA) v (24) Victoria Azarenka (Blr), (29) Sebastian Korda (USA) v (7) Daniil Medvedev (Rus)

Margaret Court Arena

11:00: Marton Fucsovics (Hun) v (15) Jannik Sinner (Ita), (3) Jessica Pegula (USA) v Marta Kostyuk (Ukr), (1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v Cristina Bucsa (Spa), (10) Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) v (20) Denis Shapovalov (Can), Lin Zhu (Chn) v (6) Maria Sakkari (Gre)

John Cain Arena

11:00: Max Purcell (Aus) & Jordan Thompson (Aus) v Guillermo Duran (Arg) & Philipp Oswald (Aut), (4) Storm Hunter (Aus) & Elise Mertens (Bel) v Veronika Kudermetova (Rus) & Ludmilla Samsonova (Rus), (28) Francisco Cerundolo (Arg) v (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can), (18) Karen Khachanov (Rus) v (16) Frances Tiafoe (USA)

1573 Arena

11:00: Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom) & Shelby Rogers (USA) v (3) Gabriela Dabrowski (Can) & Giuliana Olmos (Mex), Linda Fruhvirtova (Cze) & Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA) v Natela Dzalamidze (Geo) & Alexandra Panova (Rus), Kateryna Baindl (Ukr) v (17) Jelena Ostapenko (Lat), Benjamin Bonzi (Fra) & Arthur Rinderknech (Fra) v John Millman (Aus) & Aleksandar Vukic (Aus), Hao-Ching Chan (Tpe) & Michael Venus (Nzl) v Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) & David Vega Hernandez (Spa)

Kia Arena

11:00: (9) Nicole Melichar (USA) & Ellen Perez (Aus) v Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus) & Vivian Heisen (Ger), Federico Coria (Arg) & Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (Arg) v Alex Bolt (Aus) & Luke Saville (Aus), (22) Elena Rybakina (Kaz) v (13) Danielle Collins (USA), (11) Cameron Norrie (Gbr) v Jiri Lehecka (Cze)

Court 3

11:00: Nathaniel Lammons (USA) & Jack Withrow (USA) v (6) Lloyd Glasspool (Gbr) & Harri Heliovaara (Fin), Alexander Erler (Aut) & Lucas Miedler (Aut) v (10) Rohan Bopanna (Ind) & Matthew Ebden (Aus), MacKenzie McDonald (USA) v (31) Yoshihito Nishioka (Jpn), Lizette Cabrera (Aus) & John-Patrick Smith (Aus) v Kimberley Zimmermann (Bel) & Tim Puetz (Ger)

Court 6

13:30: (12) Asia Muhammad (USA) & Taylor Townsend (USA) v Nadia Podoroska (Arg) & Mayar Sherif (Egy), Leylah Annie Fernandez (Can) & Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) v (7) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) & Shuai Zhang (Chn), Belinda Bencic (Swi) & Jil Belen Teichmann (Swi) v Madison Brengle (USA) & Rebecca Marino (Can), (3) Desirae Krawczyk (USA) & Neal Skupski (Gbr) v Storm Hunter (Aus) & John Peers (Aus)

Court 7

11:00: Magda Linette (Pol) & Xiyu Wang (Chn) v (10) Shuko Aoyama (Jpn) & Ena Shibahara (Jpn), (13) Kirsten Flipkens (Bel) & Laura Siegemund (Ger) v Anastasia Potapova (Rus) & Yana Sizikova (Rus), Jaimee Fourlis (Aus) & Astra Sharma (Aus) v (15) Claire Liu (USA) & Sabrina Santamaria (USA), Quentin Halys (Fra) & Adrian Mannarino (Fra) v Andre Goransson (Swe) & Marc-Andrea Huesler (Swi), Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) & Mate Pavic (Cro) v (2) Jessica Pegula (USA) & Austin Krajicek (USA)

Court 8

11:00: Diego Hidalgo (Ecu) & Emil Ruusuvuori (Fin) v (3) Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) & Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned), (9) Simone Bolelli (Ita) & Fabio Fognini (Ita) v Sadio Doumbia (Fra) & Fabien Reboul (Fra), (11) Jamie Murray (Gbr) & Michael Venus (Nzl) v Tomislav Brkic (Bih) & Gonzalo Escobar (Ecu), Marc Polmans (Aus) & Alexei Popyrin (Aus) v Facundo Bagnis (Arg) & Robert Galloway (USA), Kirsten Flipkens (Bel) & Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) v Taylor Townsend (USA) & Jamie Murray (Gbr)

Court 14

14:30: (16) Robin Haase (Ned) & Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) v Julian Cash (Gbr) & Henry Patten (Gbr), (7) Alicja Rosolska (Pol) & Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned) v Maddison Inglis (Aus) & Jason Kubler (Aus), Kimberly Birrell (Aus) & Rinky Hijikata (Aus) v Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr) & Gonzalo Escobar (Ecu), Cristina Bucsa (Spa) & Makoto Ninomiya (Jpn) v Sofia Kenin (USA) & Yulia Putintseva (Kaz)

Court 15

14:30: Xinyun Han (Chn) & Zhizhen Zhang (Chn) v Luisa Stefani (Bra) & Rafael Matos (Bra), Maxime Cressy (USA) & Albano Olivetti (Fra) v Jeremy Chardy (Fra) & Fabrice Martin (Fra), Andrey Golubev (Kaz) & Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kaz) v (12) Juan Sebastian Cabal (Col) & Robert Farah (Col)

Court 17

12:30: (16) Miyu Kato (Jpn) & Aldila Sutjiadi (Ina) v Marie Bouzkova (Cze) & Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col), Viktorija Golubic (Swi) & Monica Niculescu (Rom) v Anna Bondar (Hun) & Greet Minnen (Bel), (8) Gabriela Dabrowski (Can) & Max Purcell (Aus) v Zhaoxuan Yang (Chn) & Jan Zielinski (Pol), Alicia Barnett (Gbr) & Olivia Nicholls (Gbr) v Miriam Kolodziejova (Cze) & Marketa Vondrousova (Cze)