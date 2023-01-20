Where can I watch Australian Open 2023? TV channel, streaming and more

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Australian Open continues at Melbourne Park on Saturday with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, the favourites, still on course to win the opening grand slam of the tennis season and Andy Murray providing the fireworks with two epic five-set wins.

Djokovic has been battling with a hamstring injury on his return to Melbourne Park following his dramatic deportation fom the country 12 months ago.

The Serbian is looking to add a record-extending 10th title in Melbourne as well as a record-equalling 22nd grand slam title overall. While the 35-year-old secured victory over the battling Enzo Couacaud, it is another fight that concerns him most before taking on Grigor Dimitrov, having illustrated the extent of his injury.

Casper Ruud and Ons Jabeur were the latest high-profile seeds exiting the tournament and adding to ‘The Netflix Curse’, with most of the star players featuring in Break Point struggling this week.

No 1 seed and favourite Iga Swiatek looks to continue her march towards the final on Friday, while Emma Raducanu’s conqueror Coco Gauff is back after displaying her class in an entertaining clash between two of the game’s youngest stars. Here’s everything you need to know during the Australian Open:

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.

Australian Open 2023 tournament schedule

Saturday 21 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Sunday 22 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Monday 23 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 24 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 25 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 26 January: Women’s singles - semi-finals

Friday 27 January: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 28 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 29 January: Men’s singles final

Order of play - Saturday 21st January

Rod Laver Arena

From 00:00 GMT

Varvara Gracheva vs Karolina Pliskova

Camila Giorgi vs Belinda Bencic

Benjamin Bonzi vs Alex de Minaur

From 08:00 GMT

Grigor Dimitrov vs Novak Djokovic

Magda Linette vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Margaret Court Arena

From 00:00 GMT

Nuria Parrizas Diaz vs Donna Vekic

Andrey Rublev vs Dan Evans

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens

From 08:00 GMT

Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut

John Cain Arena

From 02:00 GMT

Ugo Humbert vs Holger Rune

From 08:00 GMT

Alexei Popyrin vs Ben Shelton

KIA Arena

From 03:30 GMT

JJ Wolf vs Michael Mmoh

From 08:00 GMT

Caroline Garcia vs Laura Siegemund