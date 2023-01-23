Where can I watch Australian Open 2023? TV channel, streaming and more

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Australian Open continues on Tuesday with Novak Djokovic still on course to win the opening grand slam of the tennis season.

The nine-time champion was in supreme form as he crushed Alex De Minaur in straight-sets on Monday, as he put concerns surrounding his hamstring injury to ease with an outstanding performance against the last remaining home hopeful on the Rod Laver Arena.

Women’s world No 1 Iga Swiatek was knocked out by Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, and the Kazakh is now one of the favourites to win the tournament, alongside Jessica Pegula. The American will face two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka as the quarter-finals begin on Tuesday.

Andy Murray was the story of the first week at Melbourne Park after his epic five-set victories over Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis, but the exhausted 35-year-old’s memorable run was put to an end in a gripping four-set defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut.

Here’s everything you need to know during the Australian Open:

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.

Australian Open 2023 tournament schedule

Tuesday 24 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 25 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 26 January: Women’s singles - semi-finals

Friday 27 January: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 28 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 29 January: Men’s singles final

Order of play - Tuesday 24th January

Rod Laver Arena

From 00:00 GMT

Elena Rybakina vs Jelena Ostapenko

Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda

From 08:00 GMT

Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka