Where can I watch Australian Open 2023? TV channel, streaming and more

The Australian Open continues on Friday with the men’s semi-finals as Novak Djokovic remains on course to win the opening grand slam of the tennis season.

The nine-time champion was in supreme form as he crushed Alex De Minaur and Andrey Rublev in straight-sets but has been dragged into yet more controversy ahead of his meeting with Tommy Paul after his father was filmed posing with Vladimir Putin supporters in Melbourne.

The women’s final is set with Elena Rybakina aiming to win her second grand slam title against Aryna Sabalenka, who is through to her first grand slam final. Both Rybakina and Sabalenka won in straight sets on Thursday to set up a battle between two powerful big-hitters in the final.

Andy Murray was the story of the first week at Melbourne Park after his epic five-set victories over Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis, but the exhausted 35-year-old’s memorable run was put to an end in a gripping four-set defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut. Here’s everything you need to know during the Australian Open:

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.

Australian Open 2023 tournament schedule

Friday 27 January: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 28 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 29 January: Men’s singles final

Order of play - Friday 27th January

Rod Laver Arena

Not before 03:30 GMT

Karen Khachanov vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

From 08:30 GMT

Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul