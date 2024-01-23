Where can I watch Australian Open 2024? TV channel, streaming and more

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a spot in the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time as the Wimbledon champion takes on sixth seed Alexander Zverev in the match of the day at Melbourne Park.

Second seed Alcaraz stormed through his fourth-round match in straight-sets, while Zverev was pushed to a fifth-set tie-break against British No 1 Cameron Norrie before prevailing. They face each other in the second match of the night session, so can be expected around 10am (GMT).

Earlier on Wednesday, third seed Daniil Medvedev takes on Polish star Hubert Hurkacz, with the pair expected on Rod Laver Arena around 3am (GMT).

In the women’s singles, this half of the draw is wide open. Linda Noskova takes on Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska at 1am (GMT) on Rod Laver, before 12th seed Qinwen Zheng of China takes on the unseeded Anna Kalinskaya in the first night match.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Australian Open order of play – Wednesday 24 January

(all times UK / GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 1am

Linda Noskova vs Dayana Yastremska

Not before 2:30am

Hubert Hurkacz vs Daniil Medvedev

From 8:15am

Anna Kalinskaya vs Qinwen Zhang

Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz

Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule

Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles

Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles

Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final

Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January

Mixed doubles: 18-27 January

Wheelchair events: 23-27 January

Junior events: 20-27 January

Australian Open 2024 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)

Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)

Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)

Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)

Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)

Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)

Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)

Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)

First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)