Where can I watch Australian Open 2024? TV channel, streaming and more

Coco Gauff is eyeing a spot in the Australian Open final for the first time as she takes on defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals of the women’s singles.

Gauff, the US Open champion, has been in terrific form at Melbourne Park but comes up against world No 2 Sabalenka who is yet to drop a set in five matches - and has dropped only 16 games all tournament. Gauff beat Sabalenka in New York for her first major in September. They will be on court at 8:30am (GMT).

The second semi-final sees both women chasing a spot in a Grand Slam final for the first time: 12th seed Qinwen Zheng is the favourite and is looking to replicate childhood idol Li Na with victory in Melbourne.

She takes on Ukrainian player Dayana Yastremska, who is two matches away from emulating Emma Raducanu in winning a Grand Slam as a qualifier.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Australian Open order of play – Thursday 25 January

(all times UK / GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 8:30am

Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka

Dayana Yastremska vs Qinwen Zheng

Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule

Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles

Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles

Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final

Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January

Mixed doubles: 18-27 January

Wheelchair events: 23-27 January

Junior events: 20-27 January

Australian Open 2024 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)

Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)

Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)

Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)

Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)

Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)

Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)

Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)

First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)