Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova live stream: How to watch Wimbledon women’s final online and on TV today

A shot at glory lies ahead for Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova, with the pair set for battle in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon.

Barty comes into the match as the favourite given her status as world No1, though both players are facing their first-ever Grand Slam final at SW19.

The 25-year-old Australian beat German Angelique Kerber (6-3, 7-6) in the semis to take her place in the final, having already seen off compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic and Czech Barbora Krejcikova earlier in the tournament.

It’s another Czech who now stands in her way of success, with Pliskova, ranked 13 in the world, having come from behind and edged out Aryna Sabalenka two sets to one in the final four.

Here’s everything you need to know about the final.

When is the final?

The Wimbledon women’s singles Grand Slam final takes place on Saturday, 10 July 2021. Players are scheduled to enter at 2pm on Centre Court.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown on BBC One and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the prize money?

The winner of the final will receive a cheque for £1.7m, while the loser will receive around £900,000.

What is each player’s Wimbledon record?

Barty is through to her first Wimbledon final - and had never progressed past the fourth round prior to this run, which she reached in 2019. This is a second Grand Slam tournament final, her other being the 2019 US Open which she won, beating another Czech player in Marketa Vondrousova.

Pliskova had also never been past the fourth round at SW19 before this year, achieving that feat in both 2018 and 2019. Her only appearance in the final of a Grand Slam tournament before this year was the 2016 US Open, which she lost to Angelique Kerber.

Odds

Barty - 6/13

Pliskova - 21/10

Prediction

It’s tough to look past a second Grand Slam title for the Australian. Barty to win in straight sets.