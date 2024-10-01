Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Carlos Alcaraz will face Jannik Sinner in a blockbuster China Open final in Beijing.

The two young rivals split the grand slam titles this season, with Sinner winning his first on the hard-courts of the Australian Open and the US Open and Alcaraz conquering the other surfaces by winning the French Open and Wimbledon.

Now, after five consecutive meetings in semi-finals, Alcaraz, 21, and Sinner, 23, will face each other in a final for the first time in two years. The Spaniard has won both of their matches this season, including a five-set victory in the French Open semi-finals.

But Sinner defeated Alcaraz on his way to winning the China Open last season, and the Italian has been the best player in the world since the turn of the year. The World No 1 won the US Open last month amid his ongoing anti-doping controversy.

Sinner has 15 consecutive wins while Alcaraz has eight wins in a row since his defeat in the second round of the US Open. Alcaraz snapped Sinner’s 19-match winning streak in the Indian Wells semi-finals earlier this season.

Alcaraz produced a brilliant display to beat Daniil Medvedev in straight-sets and reach his first China Open final, before Sinner saw off the challenge of home favourite Bu Yunchaokete, 6-3 7-6.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the China Open final.

When is Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner?

Alcaraz and Sinner are set to meet in the China Open final on Tuesday 2 October. The match is scheduled to begin at 10am BST.

How can I watch the China Open final?

Sky Sports has the rights for the China Open and will be showing Alcaraz vs Sinner on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

The China Open will be Alcaraz and Sinner’s 10th career meeting. Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 5-4.

2024: Roland Garros, semi-final, outdoor clay - Alcaraz wins in five sets

2024: Indian Wells, semi-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in three sets

2023: China Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in two sets

2023: Miami Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in three sets

2023: Indian Wells, semi-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in two sets

2022: US Open, quarter-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in five sets

2022: Umag, final, outdoor clay - Sinner wins in three sets

2022: Wimbledon, round of 16, grass - Sinner wins in four sets

2021: Paris Masters, round of 32, indoor hard - Alcaraz wins in two sets

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.