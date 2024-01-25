Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev start time: When is Australian Open semi-final?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev renew their rivalry as they meet in the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

Zverev produced a sensational performance to defeat second seed and WImbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Medvedev required another five-set epic to outlast Hubert Hurkacz as the Russian third seed bids to reach his third Australian Open final.

Medvedev, 27, and Zverev, 26, have played each other an incredible 18 times already but this will be their first match at a grand slam and in best-of-five sets.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev?

The Australian Open men’s semi-finals are being played on Friday 26 January. Medvedev vs Zverev will be the second match on Rod Laver Arena and will start from 8:30am GMT (UK time). It will follow the previous semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Australian Open order of play – Thursday 25 January

(all times UK / GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 3:30am

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner

From 8:30am

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev