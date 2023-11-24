Davis Cup 2023 Finals schedule: Who’s in the semi-finals and how can I watch?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 Davis Cup Finals are under way as eight nations battle for the chance to win one of the most prestigious prizes in men’s tennis.

Finland have already beaten Canada and Australia knocked out the Czech Repbulic as the quarter-finals got under way in Malaga, Spain on Tuesday.

Novak Djokovic led Serbia to victory over Great Britain on Thursday, but there was controversy after the 2-0 win as the World No 1 clashed with the British fans.

Djokovic turned to the fans and said: “Learn how to respect players, learn how to behave yourself,” before adding, “no, you shut up, you be quiet” after they started playing the drums during his on-court interview.

Here’s everything you need to know and here are the latest odds and tips.

What’s the semi-final draw?

Finland vs Australia – Friday 24 November

Italy vs Serbia – Saturday 25 November

What were the quarter-final ties?

Finland 2-1 Canada – Tuesday 21 November

Czech Republic 1-2 Australia – Wednesday 22 November

Italy 2-1 Netherlands – Thursday 23 November

Great Britain 0-2 Serbia – Thursday 23 November

When is the final?

The final will be played on Sunday 26 November.

How to watch Davis Cup

The tie will be shown on the BBC, but not on TV. It will be available to stream live on the BBCiPlayer and BBC Sport website.