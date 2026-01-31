'A little bit disrespectful' - Djokovic reminds reporter over his Grand Slam dominance

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz must recover from marathon efforts as they prepare for a blockbuster Australian Open final where history will be on the line.

While Djokovic, at 38, is one win away from the standalone record of 25 grand slam singles titles and Alcaraz, at 22, can become the youngest man of all time to complete the career grand slam, both must push themselves to the limit physically after one of the most dramatic semi-final days the tournament has seen on Friday.

After Alcaraz triumphed in five hours and 27 minutes to beat Alexander Zverev in the longest semi-final in the tournament’s history, Djokovic stunned defending champion Jannik Sinner in five sets late into the night. The 10-time champion did not report to the site on Saturday, and said he would not train before the final.

Earlier, Elena Rybakina stunned top seed and rival Aryna Sabalenka to win the Australian Open women’s final and her second grand slam title, overturning the world No 1 in a rollercoaster final set where she won six of the final seven games.

In doing so, she denied Sabalenka a third Australian Open title and handed the world No 1 another tough defeat in a major final. “I had my opportunities. It feels like I missed couple, but it's tennis,” Sabalenka said. “Today you're a loser. Tomorrow you're a winner.”

