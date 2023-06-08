Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz for a place in the French Open men’s final on Friday in a mouthwatering semi-final clash.

Djokovic and Alcaraz have only met once before - with the Spaniard winning on clay at the Madrid Open last year - and this will be their first match over best of five sets.

With Rafael Nadal absent from the French Open for the first time since 2005, both Djokovic and Alcaraz came into the tournament as the main contenders to win the Roland Garros title but were placed in the same half of the men’s singles draw.

Alcaraz, the world No 1 and US Open champion, has been in sparkling form and demolished Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals. Djokovic is attempting to win a men’s record 23rd grand slam in Paris and looked close to his best as he came from a set down to defeat Karen Khachanov on Tuesday.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz?

The match has been scheduled first on Court Philippe Chatrier and is slated to start from 1:45pm BST (UK time) on Friday 9 June.

It will be followed by the second men’s semi-final between Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev.

How to watch the French Open 2023

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Odds

Novak Djokovic - 7/4

Carlos Alcaraz - 1/2

Results so far

Novak Djokovic

1st round: 6-3 6-2 7-6 vs Aleksandar Kovacevic

2nd round: 7-6 6-0 6-0 vs Marton Fucsovics

3rd round: 7-6 7-6 6-2 vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (29)

4th round: 6-3 6-2 6-2 vs Juan Pablo Varillas

Quarters: 4-6 7-6 6-2 6-4 Karen Khachanov (11)

Carlos Alcaraz

1st round: 6-0 6-2 7-5 vs Flavio Cobolli (Q)

2nd round: 6-1 3-6 6-1 6-2 vs Taro Daniel

3rd round: 6-1 6-2 6-2 vs Denis Shapovalov (26)

4th round: 6-3 6-2 6-2 vs Lorenzo Musetti (17)

Quarters: 6-2 6-1 7-6 vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (5)