Is Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini on TV today? Start time, channel and how to watch Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic will look to create history when he takes on Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon men’s singles final this afternoon. The world number one can match Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles, as he also aims to win Wimbledon for the sixth time.

Standing in his way is Berrettini, who is playing in his first Grand Slam final at age 25. The big-serving Italian defeated Hubert Hurkacz in the semi-finals to become the first player from his country to reach a Wimbledon final and has been in dominant form this grass season, winning 151 of 158 service games this year without losing a match on the surface.

Djokovic beat Dennis Shapovalov in straight sets in the semi-finals to advance to his third straight final at Wimbledon. As well as equalling Federer and Nadal’s record, the Serbian is looking to go one step further by becoming the first male player since Rod Laver to win all four Grand Slams in a single year, with the US Open to come later this season.

The pair have played each other on two previous occasions, most recently in the quarter-finals of the French Open in May, where Djokovic won in four sets.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s final.

When is the final?

The Wimbledon men’s singles final takes place on Sunday, 11 July 2021. Players are scheduled to enter at 2pm on Centre Court.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown on BBC One and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the prize money?

The winner of the final will receive a cheque for £1.7m, while the loser will receive around £900,000.

What is each player’s Wimbledon record?

Djokovic is through to his seventh Wimbledon final, with his only defeat coming in 2013 when Andy Murray won the title for the first time. This is only the second occasion that the 34-year-old has not played a fellow member of the ‘Big Four’ in the Wimbledon final, the other coming in 2018 when he beat Kevin Anderson in straight sets. Djokovic will move to six Wimbledon titles if he wins, which will move him clear of Bjorn Borg for third overall.

While Berrettini has already made history by becoming the first Italian player to reach a Wimbledon final, this is also the first Grand Slam final of his career and he is aiming to become the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the French Open in 1976. His appearance in the Wimbledon final comes on the same day that Italy take on England in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

Odds

Djokovic - 1/5

Berrettini - 19/5

Prediction

Djokovic is the strong favourite, but Berrettini’s grass court record and form suggests there is a good chance this goes to four or even five sets. Berrettini’s serving against Djokovic’s returning is set to decide this contest, and while the Italian may be able to force a couple of tiebreaks, and perhaps even win one, Djokovic is too good at the winning the big points at important moments. Djokovic wins in four.