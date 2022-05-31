Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal meet in the quarter-finals of the French Open this evening.

It is a hugely anticipated rematch of their semi-final at this tournament last year when Djokovic prevailed in four sets before going on to win his second title at Roland Garros.

It is Nadal who is now the sole holder of the men’s all-time grand slam record, though, after the Spaniard clinched the 21st major of his career at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Djokovic has enjoyed a seamless straight-sets run to the last-eight, however, Nadal was taken the distance as he survived a scare against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time does it start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 7.45pm BST on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday 31 May.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

All the day’s play will be broadcast live on Eurosport 1 with coverage of Djokovic vs Nadal beginning at 7.30pm.

Odds

Djokovic - 4/9

Nadal - 7/4

Order of play

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Starts at 11am BST

Martina Trevisan vs Leylah Fernandez

Coco Gauff vs Sloane Stephens

Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz

Not before 7.45pm BST

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal

The full schedule is available here.