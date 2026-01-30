Djokovic v Sinner live: Australian Open latest score updates as Alcaraz awaits after record semi-final
Djokovic has lost his last five matches against Sinner as the winner awaits Carlos Alcaraz in the final
Novak Djokovic faces another Australian Open showdown with defending champion Jannik Sinner for a place in the final, with Carlos Alcaraz awaiting the winner after the world No 1’s epic semi-final against Alexander Zverev.
Djokovic’s bid for a record 25th grand slam title looked to be over as he trailed Lorenzo Musetti by two sets in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, but the 38-year-old was “extremely lucky” to progress as the Italian retired with a right leg injury.
Having lost to Sinner in each of their last five meetings, including in three grand slam semi-finals, Djokovic will need to improve and brings his “A-game” if he is to end the second seed’s 19-match winning run at Melbourne Park.
Earlier, Alcaraz downed third seed Zverev in a thriller to book a place in his first Australian Open final. The Spaniard led by two sets to love before being derailed by a sudden onset of cramp, with Zverev roaring back to win the next two sets on tie-breaks to force a decider - but Alcaraz dragged himself back from the brink to keep his hopes of becoming the youngest man to complete the career grand slam alive.
Yesterday, top seed Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina set up a rematch of their 2023 final.
Follow latest score updates from the Australian Open, below
*Djokovic 2-5 Sinner
Stunning from Sinner, as he chases down a Djokovic drop shot at 30-0 and caresses a drop shot crosscourt himself, showing off such speed in sprinting to the net!
A big serve down the T seals the game to love. And Sinner is one game away from the first set.
Djokovic 2-4 Sinner*
From 40-0 to 40-30 as Sinner nails a backhand winner crosscourt, but the Italian goes just long with the forehand.
Djokovic escapes. But two service holds from Sinner here will still seal the first set.
*Djokovic 1-4 Sinner
Better from Djokovic, but Sinner holds!
Djokovic goes on the front foot at 30-0 to claw back to 30-30, before a stunning forehand winner down-the-line from the Serb!
First break point for Djokovic - but he can only net a backhand on return!
A lengthy point at deuce ends with Djokovic just missing a rasping backhand crosscourt and Sinner holds with an ace down to the T.
Djokovic 1-3 Sinner*
Djokovic is on the board!
A gorgeous drop shot from Sinner drags him back in the game for 30-30, before some brilliant defence sees Djokovic hit a forehand crosscourt wide.
Another break point for the Italian... saved with an ace out wide from Djokovic!
Deuce (Djokovic, incidentally, is not hanging around in between serves) and Sinner goes long on the backhand before thumping a forehand return winner.
Deuce again - Sinner nets a backhand before Djokovic goes big on the second serve, Sinner goes astray and a hold!
*Djokovic 0-3 Sinner
Djokovic only gets himself into one rally, really, as Sinner finds his first serve consistently. Another comfortable hold to 15.
Eight minutes in and it’s already looking ominous for Djokovic.
Can he get something going, here?
SINNER BREAKS! Djokovic 0-2 Sinner*
A sumptuous backhand pass down the line from Sinner gives him 15-30, before Djokovic nets a limp forehand.
First break point for the Italian - and he takes it! Djokovic hits a forehand long, under no pressure, and it’s first blood to Sinner!
Not a good start from the 10-time champion....
*Djokovic 0-1 Sinner
Sinner storms his way to 40-0 with some powerful first serves but then hits a backhand long.
No dramas though, as another big serve out wide is too much for Djokovic, who can only net.
A smooth, simple hold for the Italian first up.
Sinner to serve first
So, after the first semi-final epic, will we have another one here?
Defending champion Sinner will start us out on serve...
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head
This rivalry has completely flipped since Sinner saved match points to beat Djokovic in the 2023 Davis Cup semi-finals. Since then, Sinner has won five tour-level matches in a row, as well as two exhibitions, to lead the official head-to-head 6-4. That includes three wins in a row in grand slams semi-finals, from the Australian Open, to Roland Garros, to Wimbledon.
2025: Wimbledon, semi-final, outdoor grass - Sinner wins 6-3 6-3 6-4
2025: French Open, semi-final, outdoor clay - Sinner wins 6-4 7-5 7-6(3)
2024: Shanghai Masters, final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins 7-6(4) 6-3
2024: Australian Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins 6-1 6-2 6-7(6) 6-3
2023: Davis Cup Finals, semi-final, indoor hard - Sinner wins 6-2 2-6 7-5
2023: ATP Finals, final, indoor hard - Djokovic wins 6-3 6-3
2023: ATP Finals, round robin, indoor hard - Sinner wins 7-5 6-7(5) 7-6(2)
2023: Wimbledon, semi-final, outdoor grass - Djokovic wins 6-3 6-4 7-6(4)
2022: Wimbledon, quarter-final, outdoor grass - Djokovic wins 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2
2021: Monte Carlo, round of 32, outdoor clay - Djokovic wins 6-4 6-2
Djokovic and Sinner make their way out
Here we go again!
Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner enter the stage - the third Grand Slam semi-final they’ve played in in eight months!
Djokovic has not won a set in the past two - what about today?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks