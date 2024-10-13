Novak Djokovic denied 100th title as Jannik Sinner wins Shanghai Masters final - result and live reaction
The World No 1 won his seventh tournament of the year to deny Djokovic his place in the century club with a 7-6 6-3 victory in China
Jannik Sinner denied Novak Djokovic the 100th title of his career with victory in the Shanghai Masters final as the World No 1 claimed his third win in a row against the 24-time grand slam champion.
Djokovic, 37, was bidding to become just the third man in the Open era to reach a century of titles after Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer, who was sat in the crowd next to Carlos Alcaraz.
But Sinner, 23, continued his dominant run of form on the hard courts by winning his third ATP 1000 tournament of the year, edging a close final 7-6 (4) 6-3 in one hour and 36 minutes.
The first set was dominated by serve but the Australian Open and US Open champion elevated his game to win the tiebreak, as Djokovic coughed up a key error at the net to hand Sinner set points.
And the Italian pressed his advantage into the second as he broke Djokovic for the first time in the match with a stunning forehand winner.
Sinner remained solid on serve, not facing a single break point all match, as he closed out his seventh title of the year to deny Djokovic a slice of tennis history.
Follow the reaction from the Shanghai Masters final in our live blog, below.
Novak Djokovic addresses Roger Federer after Shanghai final defeat
Novak Djokovic speaks after defeat to Jannik Sinner in the Shanghai Masters final, and addresses Roger Federer in the crowd!
“It’s nice to see Roger in the stands, I wish you were still on the court playing with us. It’s probably the first time I’m playing in front of you, so I had some added pressure today! Thanks for being here, Carlos Alcaraz as well.”
Jannik Sinner’s incredible 2024 season
A stunning season from the Italian. Sinner has now won three ATP Masters 1000 titles this year, when no other player has more than one. His seventh title overall put him clear of Carlos Alcaraz, who is second with four.
January: Australian Open (Grand Slam)
February: Rotterdam (ATP 500)
March: Miami Open (ATP 1000)
June: Halle (ATP 500)
August: Cincinnati (ATP 1000)
September: US Open (Grand Slam)
October: Shanghai Masters (ATP 1000)
‘He’s a legend of the sport’: Jannik Sinner on Novak Djokovic record
Jannik Sinner after beating Novak Djokovic for the fourth time in five matches.
“It’s tough to tell you the secret because he doesn’t have any weaknesses. I just have to try and use the really small amount of chances he gives you, but there are not so many in the match.
“Just trying to believe in every moment, and that’s it. He’s a legend of the sport and he’s very tough to play against, so I’m very happy.”
Jannik Sinner on ‘very special’ Shanghai Masters title
Jannik Sinner speaking after his 7-6 6-3 win over Novak Djokovic:
“It was a very tough match obviously playing against Novak, he is one of the toughest challenges we have and I’m very happy with how I handled this situation.
“He was serving great in the first set and I really couldn’t find a way to break him. Then I played a very good breaker at the end of the first set which gave me the confidence to start off well in the second set. I’m very happy about the performances throughout the tournament. It’s a very special one.”
Game, set and match! Jannik Sinner 7-6 6-3 Novak Djokovic
It’s just remarkable that Jannik Sinner has won four of his last five matches against Novak Djokovic, including the last three. It’s been a key part of the Italian’s journey to World No 1 and grand slam champion.
The head-to-head is now level at four wins each.
2024: Shanghai Masters, final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in two sets
2024: Australian Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in four sets
2023: Davis Cup Finals, semi-final, indoor hard - Sinner wins in three sets
2023: ATP Finals, final, indoor hard - Djokovic wins in two sets
2023: ATP Finals, round robin - Sinner wins in three sets
2023: Wimbledon, semi-final, grass - Djokovic wins in three sets
2022: Wimbledon, quarter-final, grass - Djokovic wins in five sets
2021: Monte Carlo, round of 32, clay, Djokovic wins in two sets
Game, set and match! Jannik Sinner 7-6 6-3 Novak Djokovic
There was almost stunned silence in the Shanghai crowd as Sinner served out victory. The World No 1 looked so dominant against Djokovic, who was unable to offer any fightback after falling a break behind in the second set.
Djokovic, at 37, will surely still think he has another chance to join Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer in reaching 100 titles.
But Sinner has put together a brilliant season. This is his seventh title of the year, which includes two grand slams and now a third ATP 1000 title.
Novak Djokovic 6-7 3-6 Jannik Sinner
ACE FROM SINNER! He is the Shanghai Masters champion!
WOW. Djokovic dispatched 7-6 6-3!
Novak Djokovic 6-7 3-5 Jannik Sinner*
I remember when Sinner defeated Djokovic twice in two weeks at the end of last season and thinking how big it would be for his mentality coming into 2024.
Now a two-time grand slam champion, he doesn’t look like choking in situations like this, even against a great champion like Djokovic.
Sinner remains steady on serve, as Djokoivc fires a return long. Another big serve from Sinner out wide, and he follows it with the drive volley on the forehand, catching the line!
TWO Championship points for Sinner .
Novak Djokovic 6-7 3-5 Jannik Sinner*
It’s all or nothing for Djokovic now but he ticks off the first couple of points on serve as the crowd rallies in support.
A love-hold in fact, for Djokovic, as Sinner nets on the backhand return. Over to the Italian....
*Novak Djokovic 6-7 2-5 Jannik Sinner
Djokovic raises his arms to the sky after a wild forehand miss. Sinner is cruising now, the Italian firing a huge forehand winner to move to 40-0.
Another big backhand miss from Djokovic and Sinner moves a game away. The Italian needs just one more hold, and he’s not faced a break point all match.
