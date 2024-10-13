Novak Djokovic denied 100th title as Jannik Sinner wins Shanghai Masters final - result and live reaction

✕ Close Rafael Nadal announces retirement from professional tennis after 23 years

Jannik Sinner denied Novak Djokovic the 100th title of his career with victory in the Shanghai Masters final as the World No 1 claimed his third win in a row against the 24-time grand slam champion.

Djokovic, 37, was bidding to become just the third man in the Open era to reach a century of titles after Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer, who was sat in the crowd next to Carlos Alcaraz.

But Sinner, 23, continued his dominant run of form on the hard courts by winning his third ATP 1000 tournament of the year, edging a close final 7-6 (4) 6-3 in one hour and 36 minutes.

The first set was dominated by serve but the Australian Open and US Open champion elevated his game to win the tiebreak, as Djokovic coughed up a key error at the net to hand Sinner set points.

And the Italian pressed his advantage into the second as he broke Djokovic for the first time in the match with a stunning forehand winner.

Sinner remained solid on serve, not facing a single break point all match, as he closed out his seventh title of the year to deny Djokovic a slice of tennis history.

