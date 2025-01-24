Retiring Novak Djokovic booed as Jannik Sinner to face Alexander Zverev in Australian Open final - live
Djokovic is out of the Australian Open after retiring from his semi-final, with Zverev through to face Sinner on Sunday
Novak Djokovic dramatically retired from his Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev after being unable to play through a torn muscle in his upper left leg before admitting there is a “chance” may have played at the tournament for the final time.
The 37-year-old conceded the match immediately after putting a simple volley into the net on set point, and was strangely booed by some sections of the crowd when walking off the court despite clearly struggling with the injury during the 82-minute opener.
Djokovic sustained the injury during his dramatic comeback win over Carlos Alcaraz in Tuesday’s quarter-finals, where he played through pain, and admitted he did not have anything left in the tank after being unable to train on Wednesday or Thursday.
While the injury ended his bid for a record 25th grand slam title in Melbourne and cast doubt over his future, Djokovic insisted that he is determined to come back and compete for more trophies. “I’ll keep going. I’ll keep striving to win more slams,” he said. “And as long as I feel that I want to put up with all of this, I’ll be around.”
His retirement means Zverev advances to his first Australian Open final, where the German second seed will face Jannik Sinner after the defending champion and World No 1 saw off Ben Shelton in straight-sets.
Follow the latest updates from the Australian Open semi-finals in our live blog below:
Alexander Zverev tells off crowd in display of sportsmanship
Alexander Zverev spoke up for Novak Djokovic after his decision to retire from his semi-final after the first set was booed by sections of the Rod Laver Arena crowd.
“The very first thing I want to say is please don’t boo a player when he goes out injured,” said Zverev, who was forced to retire from a French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal after tearing ankle ligaments three years ago.
“I know that everybody paid for tickets and wants to see a five-set match but you have got to understand Novak Djokovic is somebody that has given this sport for the past 20 years absolutely everything in his life.
“He has won his tournament with an abdominal tear, won this tournament with a hamstring tear, if he feels he cannot continue a tennis match, he cannot continue a tennis match. So please guys, be respectful. Show some love for Novak as well.”
Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid win sixth straight Australian Open title
Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won their sixth consecutive men’s wheelchair doubles title at the Australian Open.
The British pair have now claimed 17 of the last 20 grand slam titles in the format and 22 together overall, while they also clinched a first Paralympic gold together last summer.
They were straight-sets winners in the final in Melbourne, beating Spain’s Daniel Caverzaschi and Stephane Houdet of France 6-2 6-4.
Scot Reid said: “I think the key thing is just never resting on where we are and never being happy with our level, our performance, and always trying to improve.
“No matter which title we’ve won or which number it is, we always go back and review it and see where we can improve and get better.”
Novak Djokovic declares Australian Open final favourite: ‘I’ll be cheering for him’
Novak Djokovic has declared Alexander Zverev as his favourite for the Australian Open despite the German facing defending champion Jannik Sinner in the final.
Zverev progressed to his first Australian Open final after Djokovic retired injured following their semi-final on Friday, with the 10-time champion struggling with a torn muscle in his upper left leg.
Zverev is bidding to win his first grand slam title after defeats to Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open final and Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 French Open final and Djokovic said the 27-year-old “deserves” his breakthrough major win.
Jannik Sinner’s record against Alexander Zverev
Despite his World No 1 ranking, Jannik Sinner trails the head-to-head to Alexander Zverev with the German winning four of their six previous meetings.
While Sinner was the victor the last time they played - in three tight sets in the Cincinnati semi-finals last year - Zverev has won the previous four, including in the last-16 of the US Open in 2023.
That five-set match was the last time Sinner lost a grand slam match on a hard court, with the Italian winning the Australian Open and US Open titles in 2024.
Jannik Sinner faces Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open final as the World No 1 bids for back-to-back men’s singles titles in Melbourne.
Sinner won his first grand slam at the Australian Open 12 months ago when he came from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev and the Italian has since underlined his status as the best player in the world.
Zverev progressed to a first Australian Open final after an injured Novak Djokovic dramatically retired from their semi-final on Friday, but the German has backed up his position of World No 2 and is a strong contender to win his first grand slam.
Australian Open: Jannik Sinner on facing Alexander Zverev in the final
Another final for Jannik Sinner, this time against Alexander Zverev. First and second seeds collide.
“Very tough match. We had some very tough matches in the past. He is an incredible player and is looking for his first major. There is going to be a lot of tension but I’m happy to put myself in this position, Sundays are special days at tournaments. I’m going to enjoy it. Hopefully it’s going to be a good match.”
Australian Open: Jannik Sinner returns to Australian Open final!
Jannik Sinner speaks to Jim Courier, who starts by asking the defending champion how he managed to escape with the first set:
“I don’t know. It was a very tough first set but a very crucial one. He was serving not at his best today and we both returned better than served. First sets are always important and there was tension for both of us. I’m happy with how I handled the situation today. Happy to be back in the final.
Sinner on what he was going through physically in the third set.
“A lot of tension today, slightly cramping. He was too suffering a little but in his legs so I tried to move him around. These matches can go long; for three sets two and a half hours is a long time. So I’m happy to finish in three. Let’s see what’s coming Sunday.”
Australian Open: Jannik Sinner returns to Australian Open final!
The defending champion marches on! Jannik Sinner wins his 13th match in a row at the Australian Open and defeats Ben Shelton in straight-sets to book a clash with Alexander Zverev on Sunday.
Sinner faced challenges at the end of the first set and during the third, when he appeared to struggle with cramp, but the World No 1 responds to tough moments so impressively and he raced over the line. Shelton was outmatched and the American is dismissed 7-6 6-2 6-2.
Sinner will take some stopping on Sunday.
Australian Open: BREAK! Jannik Sinner 7-6 6-2 5-2 Ben Shelton
Does that just about sum up the match? After limping back to his seat in the previous changeover, Sinner returns to the court and wins eight points in a row. He holds serve and then breaks Shelton to love, with the American throwing away the double-break with the double-fault.
That’s a delight for Sinner, who is receiving more treatment to his right thigh but stands one game away from a return to the Australian Open final.
Australian Open: BREAK! Jannik Sinner 7-6 6-2 3-2 Ben Shelton
BREAK! But Sinner is limping! As Shelton saved two break points, the American held firm in a brutal baseline rally and Sinner fired long on the jumping backhand.
The Italian was very stiff as he got back to his position, but appeared to be fine during the rallies as he battled back to deuce. In what felt like a key game Shelton then made the double fault!
Shelton nets. Sinner breaks. But limps back to his seat. That’s a huge boost for the Italian, who will want to get this wrapped up as soon as possible now.
Sinner is out there cramping up while Alexander Zverev is tucked up at home in bed.