Emma Raducanu is back on court this afternoon as she bids to earn a spot in the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open.
Following her early exit at Indian Wells earlier this month, Raducanu’s first-round victory in Transylvania on Tuesday marked the 18-year-old’s first win since her stunning US Open triumph in September. The British No1 fought from behind to overcome Polona Hercog in three sets, beating the Slovenian 4-6 7-5 6-1. Raducanu, whose father is Romanian, said after that victory: “This means a lot to play in my dad’s country. It is a shame there aren’t fans here, but I hope they were watching and I just wanted to do them proud. I was on a losing streak, so I am really pleased to have come through that.”
Next up for Raducanu is Ana Bogdan, who is playing in her home country. The world No406 is pursuing her first WTA trophy, having seen off Ivana Jorovic 7-6 (1) 6-4 in the first round on Tuesday. Awaiting the winner of this match is a quarter-final tie against the Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk, with the 19-year-old having beaten Mona Barthel in the last round.
Follow live updates from Emma Raducanu’s second-round match against Ana Bogdan, below.
Raducanu is hoping to delay visiting her grandmother for a few more days by going all the way at the Transylvanian Open.
The 18-year-old, already a Grand Slam champion after her stunning success at the US Open last month, broke her duck on the main women’s tour on Tuesday with her victory over Polona Hercog.
Raducanu’s father, who is travelling with his daughter this week, is Romanian and the plan is to go and visit his family in Bucharest after her run at the tournament ends. She is hoping that will not be for at least a few more days, however, as she looks to follow up her maiden win with another against Ana Bogdan today.
Bogdan is Romanian, but the people in Cluj, who are unable to watch live because of Covid restrictions, are supporting Raducanu as if she was one of their own.
“I feel like I am playing at home, I am getting so much support,” she said. “Everyone is just really helpful and friendly in anyway they can. That’s why I was fighting, I don’t want to leave just yet, I want to see my grandma but just wait a few days, I want to play here in Cluj.”
