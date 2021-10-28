✕ Close Emma Raducanu Secures First Win Since US Open

Emma Raducanu is back on court this afternoon as she bids to earn a spot in the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open.

Following her early exit at Indian Wells earlier this month, Raducanu’s first-round victory in Transylvania on Tuesday marked the 18-year-old’s first win since her stunning US Open triumph in September. The British No1 fought from behind to overcome Polona Hercog in three sets, beating the Slovenian 4-6 7-5 6-1. Raducanu, whose father is Romanian, said after that victory: “This means a lot to play in my dad’s country. It is a shame there aren’t fans here, but I hope they were watching and I just wanted to do them proud. I was on a losing streak, so I am really pleased to have come through that.”

Next up for Raducanu is Ana Bogdan, who is playing in her home country. The world No406 is pursuing her first WTA trophy, having seen off Ivana Jorovic 7-6 (1) 6-4 in the first round on Tuesday. Awaiting the winner of this match is a quarter-final tie against the Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk, with the 19-year-old having beaten Mona Barthel in the last round.

Follow live updates from Emma Raducanu’s second-round match against Ana Bogdan, below.