Emma Raducanu is through to the last-16 in Rome ( Getty Images )

Emma Raducanu takes on Coco Gauff in the Italian Open last-16 as two young stars battle for a place in the quarter-finals in Rome.

Raducanu fought from behind to claim an impressive win over Veronika Kudermetova on Sunday, managing to keep her composure and cool after losing the first set and only dropping one more game from there as the 22-year-old earned a 5-7 6-0 6-1 win.

The Briton was surprised afterwards as she was told her next opponent was American star and fourth seed Gauff, who has more experience and pedigree on clay after reaching a French Open final and playing in the Madrid Open final last week.

This will be just the second time Raducanu has played Gauff, with the American winning a second-round match at the Australian Open in 2023. If Raducanu wins, she will retake the British No 1 ranking from Katie Boulter, in what would be a significant boost ahead of Roland Garros.

Elsewhere at the Italian Open, home favourite Jannik Sinner will return to action against Jesper de Jong. The World No 1 marked his comeback from a three-month doping suspension on Saturday in front of a raucous Rome crowd.

Follow live updates and scores from the Italian Open, below