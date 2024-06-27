( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

Emma Raducanu is back in action at the Eastbourne International this afternoon following her impressive victory over Jessica Pegula yesterday.

Raducanu came from a set down and saved a match point before battling past the American 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 in a match which excited and thrilled the home crowd. That victory came after a similarly impressive win over Sloane Stephens in the first round and was Raducanu’s her first-ever win over a top 10 ranked opponent.

She said: “I’m pretty drained right now but I want to thank everyone for getting me through some really difficult moments in that match. I’m really pleased with how I managed to navigate some tough situations, this match is one of the more meaningful ones to me.”

Today she takes on the No. 6 seed, Russia’s Daria Kasatkina, who defeated Wang Xinyu and Yue Yuan on her way to the quarter-finals.

Follow all the latest updates from Eastbourne below: