Emma Raducanu vs Daria Kasatkina LIVE: Latest scores and updates from Eastbourne quarter-final
The Briton will hope to reach the semi-finals as she takes on the No. 6 seed
Emma Raducanu is back in action at the Eastbourne International this afternoon following her impressive victory over Jessica Pegula yesterday.
Raducanu came from a set down and saved a match point before battling past the American 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 in a match which excited and thrilled the home crowd. That victory came after a similarly impressive win over Sloane Stephens in the first round and was Raducanu’s her first-ever win over a top 10 ranked opponent.
She said: “I’m pretty drained right now but I want to thank everyone for getting me through some really difficult moments in that match. I’m really pleased with how I managed to navigate some tough situations, this match is one of the more meaningful ones to me.”
Today she takes on the No. 6 seed, Russia’s Daria Kasatkina, who defeated Wang Xinyu and Yue Yuan on her way to the quarter-finals.
Follow all the latest updates from Eastbourne below:
Katie Boulter vs Jasmine Paolini
Paolini has managed to break Boulter in the second set and has edged into a 4-3 lead. She’s serving the next game and a hold of serve will put her on the brink of winning this match.
Is there a way back for Boulter?
When is Emma Raducanu vs Daria Kasatkina?
The quarter-final match at Eastbourne is due to take place on Thursday 27 June. It is the third match on Centre Court and will follow Flavio Cobolli v Billy Harris and Katie Boulter v Jasmine Paolini. It is expected to start around 2pm although may be delayed if the previous matches run longer than expected.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the British grass court season live on the BBC, with coverage of Eastbourne on BBC Two from 1pm BST. A live stream will be available when play starts at 11am via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
Full Eastbourne order of play
Centre Court - from 11am BST (GB players in bold)
Flavio Cobolli 7-6 6-7 2-6 Billy Harris
Katie Boulter 1-6 2-2 Jasmine Paolini (3)*
(6) Daria Kasatkina v Emma Raducanu
Not before 4pm - (1) Taylor Fritz v Shang Juncheng
*Currently in play.
Emma Raducanu v Daria Kasatkina
Currently on Eastbourne’s centre court is another Briton in Katie Boulter. She lost her opening set versus Jasmine Paolini but is currently 1-1 in the second.
Emma Raducanu’s match against Daria Kasatkina follows this one.
