When is Emma Raducanu playing at Italian Open today?
Raducanu will look to continue her clay-court season in fine stead ahead of the French Open
Emma Raducanu will look to continue her Italian Open campaign as she faces Veronika Kudermetova in the third round.
Raducanu breezed through the second round with a ruthless 6-2 6-2 victory over surprise opponent Jil Teichmann, having originally been meant to face 21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova before she pulled out with a shoulder injury.
She’ll take on Russian player Kudermetova, who comes off knocking out 15th seed Amanda Anisimova in straight sets.
Raducanu could face a fourth round clash against Coco Gauff if she progresses, who takes on Polish 32nd seed Magda Linette.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match.
The third-round match between Raducanu and Kudermetova is the second match scheduled on SuperTennis Arena.
The exact start time will be determined by how quickly the preceding match between Alexei Popyrin and Daniil Medvedev is concluded, but Raducanu could be on court at some point between 11.30am BST and midday.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the UK can watch all of the action from the Italian Open on Sky Sports.
The tournament runs from from 6 May and 18 May and is a combined WTA and ATP event.
