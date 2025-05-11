Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Emma Raducanu vs Veronika Kudermetova LIVE: Raducanu chases another win before Jack Draper in Italian Open action

The British pair are in action on a bumper day in Rome looking to continue their form

Flo Clifford,Jamie Braidwood,Harry Latham-Coyle
Sunday 11 May 2025 10:46 BST
Comments
Emma Raducanu chases another success at the Italian Open
Emma Raducanu chases another success at the Italian Open (REUTERS)

Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper will seek more clay-court success with the British pair in action on a bumper day at the Italian Open in Rome.

Raducanu was granted a reprieve for her second-round match as her scheduled opponent, 21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, withdrew, setting up a meeting with lucky loser Jil Teichmann.

After a three-set tussle in her opening match in Rome Raducanu continued an encouraging season on a surface she has admitted she is still getting to grips with, dispatching the Swiss player 6-2, 6-2 to book a third-round meeting with Veronika Kudermetova.

In the men’s draw fifth seed Jack Draper overcame Italian hopeful Luciano Darderi - and a heavily partisan crowd - 6-1, 6-4 to set up a meeting with qualifier Vit Kopriva. The Czech is ranked 92nd in the world and sprung a surprise in his previous match, beating 32nd seed Sebastian Baez in three sets.

Follow all the action with The Independent’s liveblog here:

Recommended

Emma Raducanu’s partnership with coach Mark Petchey ‘working pretty well’

Emma Raducanu’s coaching situation remains slightly uncertain for the future, though her part-time partnership with Mark Petchey seems to be going reasonably well.

Emma Raducanu’s partnership with coach Mark Petchey ‘working pretty well’

Petchey has been advising Raducanu alongside his TV commitments.
Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 11:05

Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper coast into Italian Open third round

It was smooth sailing for both British players on Friday, Emma Raducanu taking advantage of Ekaterina Alexandrova’s injury to sweep aside a lucky loser and Jack Draper continuing his fine form.

Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper coast into Italian Open third round

Raducanu made quick work of her opponent while Cameron Norrie had no answers for 10th seed Daniil Medvedev
Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 10:55

Italian Open LIVE

It’s a big day of action for the Brits in Rome, both Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper in action on the clay of the Eternal City at the Italian Open. After strong wins on Friday to reach the third round, can the pair continue their fine form and progress again as the action hots up?

Jack Draper will be on court later
Jack Draper will be on court later (AP)
Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 10:45

