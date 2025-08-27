US Open live: Emma Raducanu faces qualifier Janice Tjen in bid to reach third round
The British No 1 faces rising star Janice Tjen, with Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz also in action on day four
Emma Raducanu continues her US Open campaign in the first match on Louis Armstrong Stadium today, with Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka all in action on a busy day four.
And Britain’s Cam Norrie takes on Argentine Francisco Comesana as the pair bid to keep British hopes alive following a disappointing day three, when Katie Boulter, Francesca Jones, Billy Harris and Sonay Kartal were all knocked out.
Raducanu will face Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen, who stunned 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova in her opener in New York - and was in fact inspired to pursue tennis as a career by Raducanu’s phenomenal run to the title in 2021.
The British No 1 swept past Japan’s Ena Shibahara in little over an hour in round one to secure her first win at Flushing Meadows since lifting the trophy four years ago.
Her second-round match will begin at 11am local time (4pm BST), with Djokovic taking on American Zachary Svajda at 11.30am local (4.30pm BST) on Arthur Ashe Stadium, and Alcaraz and Sabalenka to follow in the night session.
Follow all the latest scores and updates here.
Katie Boulter keen to solve serving problems following US Open exit
Katie Boulter vowed to address problems with her serve after her struggles continued with an opening-round loss at the US Open.
The former British number one will drop outside the world’s top 50 after a 6-4 6-4 defeat by 27th seed Marta Kostyuk.
Boulter has had a difficult season and admitted ahead of the match that she had begun to feel burnt out after heading straight from Wimbledon to the United States.
The 29-year-old is now in a much more positive place mentally but another eight double faults, often at important moments, contributed to the defeat, and Boulter is ready to go back to the drawing board.
Sonay Kartal and Katie Boulter exit US Open in first round
There was an exodus of Brits yesterday as Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal, Billy Harris and Francesca Jones all fell on day four.
Kartal was making her debut in the main draw in New York following her speedy rise up the rankings and was looking to write more grand slam headlines following a run to the fourth round of Wimbledon.
She beat Haddad Maia earlier this season in Indian Wells but, inspired by her noisy Brazilian fan club, the 18th seed overcame cramp to claim a 6-3 1-6 6-1 victory.
While Boulter, who has had a difficult season, will drop outside the world’s top 50 after also losing in the opening round.
She lost out 6-4 6-4 to 27th seed Marta Kostyuk in a fairly close contest, saving five match points on her own serve before her Ukrainian opponent came back from 0-40 down in her own service game to win.
US Open order of play - day four
Matches on Grandstand
Emma Navarro [10] vs Caty McNally [WC]
João Fonseca vs Tomáš Machác [21]
Frances Tiafoe [17] vs Martin Damm [Q]
Anastasia Potapova vs Mirra Andreeva [5]
Matches on Stadium 17
Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Raphaël Collignon vs Casper Ruud [12]
Elena Rybakina [9] vs Tereza Valentová [Q]
Jan-Lennard Struff [Q] vs Holger Rune [11]
Arthur Ashe Stadium
from 11.30am (4.30pm BST)
Novak Djokovic [7] vs Zachary Svajda
Jessica Pegula [4] vs Anna Blinkova
from 7pm (12am BST)
Mattia Bellucci vs Carlos Alcaraz [2]
Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Polina Kudermetova
Louis Armstrong Stadium
from 11am (4pm BST)
Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen [Q]
Lloyd Harris [Q] vs Taylor Fritz [4]
from 7pm (12am BST)
Iva Jovic vs Jasmine Paolini [7]
Ben Shelton [6] vs Pablo Carreño Busta
When is Emma Raducanu v Janice Tjen?
Raducanu will be in action again on Wednesday 27 August, opening play on Louis Armstrong Stadium at 11am local time, 4pm BST.
The winner of Raducanu vs Tjen will play either ninth seed Elena Rybakina or Tereza Valentova in the third round.
Emma Raducanu v Janice Tjen
Emma Raducanu continues her US Open campaign against qualifier Janice Tjen as the British No 1 looks to back up her first win at the tournament in four years.
Raducanu said her 6-1 6-2 win over Ena Shibahara was “extra special” because of the long wait to record another victory at the US Open since her 2021 title. Raducanu required just 62 minutes to dismiss Shibahara and reach the second round.
Raducanu was expected to face the 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova in the second round but she will instead play the Indonesian qualifier Tjen, with the World No 147 winning 6-4 4-6 6-4 to claim her first ever win at a grand slam main draw.
Tjen has won a lot of matches on the ITF circuit this season and has modelled her throwback game - with a backhand slice and powerful forehand - on former World No 1 and Wimbledon champion Ash Barty.
