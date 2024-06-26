Emma Raducanu v Jessica Pegula start time: How to watch Eastbourne online and on TV

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Raducanu continues her preparations for Wimbledon with a tough test against Jessica Pegula in Eastbourne.

Raducanu was in impressive form in dispatching fellow US Open winner Sloane Stephens in her opening test on the grass courts of the south coast, surging clear to a straight sets victory (6-4, 6-0).

It continued a promising start to the summer on the surface as the Brit gears up for a return to SW19 next week.

Second seed Pegula should provide another challenge at Devonshire Park with the American riding high after securing a first grass-court title in Berlin earlier in June.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Emma Raducanu vs Jessica Pegula?

The second round match at Eastbourne is due to take place on Wednesday 26 June. It is the second match on Centre Court and will follow the conclusion of Katie Boulter’s encounter with Jelena Ostapenko, which begins at 11am BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the British grass court season live on the BBC, with coverage of Eastbourne on BBC Two from 1pm BST. A live stream wil be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Odds

Emma Raducanu 1/1

Jessica Pegula 4/5

When is Wimbledon?

Wimbledon begins next Monday on July 1, and runs until men’s final day on Sunday 14 July.

