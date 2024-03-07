Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Emma Raducanu will look to get back to winning ways when she takes on Spain’s Rebeka Masarova in the first round of the Indian Wells Open.

The former US Open looked out of sorts in her last outing in February, losing 6-0 7-6 to Anhelina Kalinina in the first round of the Qatar Open. The Brit has endured mixed fortunes since her return from wrist and ankle surgery last year, winning three of the seven matches she has competed in.

The 21-year-old, who earlier in the week said she is currently focused on performances rather than results, received a wildcard invite to this year’s Indian Wells Open having reached the fourth round last year.

Her tournament in the Californian desert begins with a first-round clash against World No 96 Masarova, who knocked out fellow Brit Heather Watson in qualifying to reach the first-round proper.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Emma Raducanu v Rebeka Masarova?

Emma Raducanu v Rebeka Masarova is scheduled to take place on Court 2 on Thursday 7 March at the Indian Wells Open in California. It is expected to get underway at around 7pm GMT.

The winner of Raducanu v Masarova will take on Ukrainian World No 31 Dayana Yastremska, who received a bye into the second round.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports is the new broadcasting partner in the United Kingdom for both the ATP and WTA and will be showing coverage of the Indian Wells Open on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Emma Raducanu: 8/15

Rebeka Masarova: 7/5

Prediction

Back at Indian Wells after her impressive run last year, Raducanu should fancy her chances of getting back to her best against her Spanish opponent who has just one tournament win in 2024 outside of qualifying matches. Raducanu to win in straight sets.