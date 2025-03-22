When does Emma Raducanu play next after thrilling Miami Open win?
Raducanu is into the third round of the Miami Open
Emma Raducanu is through to the third round of the Miami Open after securing an excellent win over Emma Navarro in a thrilling third-set tie break.
Navarro, the eighth seed, had appeared to be surging to victory when she surged to the second set to level the match, but Raducanu showed her staying power to take it deep in the decider.
Her prize is a third-round meeting with another American in McCartney Kessler, who has broken into the world’s top 50 this year.
A meeting with rising star Mirra Andreeva could await the victor as the spring hard-court swing rolls on.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Emma Raducanu vs McCartney Kessler?
Emma Raducanu will face McCartney Kessler on Sunday 23 March at the Miami Open. The order of play for Sunday is yet to be confirmed.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action from Florida on Sky Sports Tennis, the British broadcast partner of the WTA Tour.
Odds
Emma Raducanu win 5/4
McCartney Kessler win 8/11
The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments