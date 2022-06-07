Emma Raducanu took a medical timeout early in the opening set (Getty Images for LTA)

Follow live updates as Emma Raducanu returns to the British grass for the first time since her US Open triumph in her opening match of the Nottingham Open against Viktorija Golubic. The 19-year-old has come full circle as she returns to the scene of her WTA Tour debut 12 months ago, which came just weeks after finishing her A-Levels.

Raducanu’s subsequent breakthrough at Wimbledon was followed by her remarkable victory in New York, and ahead of her homecoming at the All England Club later this month the British No 1 will look to get up to speed on the grass at the Nottingham Tennis Centre.

“It is where it started over for me and I am proud of what I have achieved over the last 12 months,” Raducanu has said. “It signifies the start of a journey for me. It wasn’t the most positive week results wise but I learned a lot and it definitely set me in good stead for the rest of the season. I felt I built on that every single week.”

Raducanu, who is the No 2 seed at the tournament, behind the world No 5 Maria Sakkari, and faces a first career meeting with the 29-year-old Golubic. The Swiss player is ranked world No 55 but reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last year. Follow live updates and scores from Raducanu vs Golubic, below: