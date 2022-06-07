Emma Raducanu LIVE: Score and latest updates from Nottingham Open after British No 1 takes medical timeout
Follow for live updates as Emma Raducanu begins her grass-court season against the world No 55 Viktorija Golubic
Follow live updates as Emma Raducanu returns to the British grass for the first time since her US Open triumph in her opening match of the Nottingham Open against Viktorija Golubic. The 19-year-old has come full circle as she returns to the scene of her WTA Tour debut 12 months ago, which came just weeks after finishing her A-Levels.
Raducanu’s subsequent breakthrough at Wimbledon was followed by her remarkable victory in New York, and ahead of her homecoming at the All England Club later this month the British No 1 will look to get up to speed on the grass at the Nottingham Tennis Centre.
“It is where it started over for me and I am proud of what I have achieved over the last 12 months,” Raducanu has said. “It signifies the start of a journey for me. It wasn’t the most positive week results wise but I learned a lot and it definitely set me in good stead for the rest of the season. I felt I built on that every single week.”
Raducanu, who is the No 2 seed at the tournament, behind the world No 5 Maria Sakkari, and faces a first career meeting with the 29-year-old Golubic. The Swiss player is ranked world No 55 but reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last year. Follow live updates and scores from Raducanu vs Golubic, below:
*Raducanu 3-3 Golubic
There is quite a subdued atmosphere now at the Nottingham Tennis Centre, as Raducanu holds the left side of her stomach in between points.
Golubic hits a lovely backhand into the corner to move 30-15 up and after Raducanu goes long Golubic plays the drop shot from the baseline that her opponent cannot reach.
Raducanu 3-2 Golubic* - Golubic breaks
But then... as Golubic takes the opening three points on the Raducanu serve the 19-year-old suddenly appears uncomfortable. A forehand winner crosscourt saves the first of three break points but Raducanu then nets, and goes back to receiving treatement from the trainer.
*Raducanu 3-1 Golubic - Raducanu breaks
Well, whatever that problem was, Raducanu seems to be absolutely fine now. She comes back from the medical timout to play her best tennis of the match so far as she takes a second consecutive break, after hitting some lovely shots into the corners.
Raducanu 2-1 Golubic* - Raducanu takes medical timeout
Raducanu is now on her side as the trainer stretches her left arm.
Raducanu had four minutes of the timeout, which has now concluded.
It looks like she will continue.
Raducanu 2-1 Golubic* - Raducanu calls trainer
The trainer is attending Raducanu and is pressing into her left rib area. Is this another injury?
She’s handed a couple of Ibuprofen but then is asked to lie down onto court.
A medical timeout is called by the umpire.
Raducanu 2-1 Golubic*
Raducanu gets off the mark on her serve with an ace out wide but Golubic produces a nice angle to get back to 30-15 as Raducanu nets looking for the winner down the line. A forehand is wild from Golubic after Raducanu had pressed, before a good serve up the middle is sliced long by Golubic.
A hold... but Raducanu has called for the trainer.
*Raducanu 1-1 Golubic - Raducanu breaks back
Golubic’s forehand misfires a couple of times and Raducanu is immediately handed a couple of break-back opportunities. She steps into a second serve but can’t damage Golubic, before the Swiss saves the second with a clean winner down the line with that one-hander.
Really good hitting from Raducanu on deuce as she gets her reward for aggressive play with a third break point, sealed with a forehand winner. Raducanu had a chance on the backhand looking at a second serve but sent it well long.
Golubic nets on the backhand and then fires wide on the forehand, so on the fourth break point Raducanu is able to level.
Raducanu 0-1 Golubic* - Golubic breaks
Underway! But not the start Raducanu would have wanted. After netting a forehand from the middle of the baseline, it is followed by a double fault out wide. Golubic has a fierce one-handed backhand but drops one into the net for 30-30.
Golubic then steps into a forehand and the power is too much as Raducanu stretches to net. It brings up an early break point, and it goes Golubic’s way as she pins Raducanu deep and then drops a volley over into the open court.
*denotes next server
Nottingham Open 2022: Raducanu vs Golubic
“Please welcome our second seed and US Open champion, Emma Raducanu!”
Raducanu was ranked outside the top 300 this time last year on her last appearance at the Nottingham Open and it’s been some 12 months since.
Both players are out on court and Raducanu will serve first in her first match on British soil since winning the US Open last September.
Nottingham Open 2022: Raducanu vs Golubic
Raducanu’s last outing was her French Open second-round defeat to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Roland Garros, in what was the 19-year-old’s first appearance on the Paris clay. Raducanu came into the clay-court season with few expectations and viewed it as a learning experience, but you would imagine she will be desperate to get a tournament run back under her belt as she returns to grass. Raducanu has not advanced past the quarter-finals of a tournament since winning the US Open last September.
