The second week of Wimbledon gets underway on Monday, with emerging superstar Emma Raducanu back in action.

Raducanu, the 18-year-old new star of British tennis, will attempt to continue her remarkable run when she takes on world No 75 Ajla Tomljanovic. The teenager produced an exhilarating and utterly fearless performance to defeat Sorana Cirstea in the previous round and is the last Briton remaining in either singles draw.

Elsewhere, men’s top seed Novak Djokovic has not dropped a set since his first-round victory against Britain’s Jack Draper and remains the clear favourite to win his third successive Wimbledon title and equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s grand slam record. The Serbian will open the day’s play on Centre Court against Cristian Garin, who had never made it past the first round prior to last week.

Federer’s performances have been less convincing and the 39-year-old was fortunate against Adrian Mannarino before having to hold off a Cameron Norrie fightback last Saturday. His charge can never be counted out on grass, though, and he will face No 23 seed Lorenzo Sonega.

Elsewhere in the women’s draw, Coco Gauff takes on 2017 champion Angelique Kerber on Centre Court, while world No 1 Ashleigh Barty is back in action after a very impressive victory over Katerina Siniakova on Saturday. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

Wimbledon gets underway on Monday 28 June and will conclude with the men’s final on Sunday 11 July.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Championships will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Two with access to all 18 courts available via the red button. Online viewers can watch the action on the BBC iPlayer.

BBC Two will also broadcast Today at Wimbledon at 8pm every evening to recap the day’s play.

What time is Emma Raducanu playing?

As ever it is hard to say precisely. She is third on Court One meaning the exact timing of her match is determined by how long those before it go for.

Both preceding matches include seeded players - (1) Ashleigh Barty (Aus) vs (14) Barbora Krejcikova and (16) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can) vs (4) Alexander Zverev - meaning Raducanu could be in for a bit of a wait.

Expect her on court from around 6pm although that could change.

Order of play for day seven

Centre Court (Play starts at 13:30)

(1) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v (17) Christian Garin (Chi)

(20) Coco Gauff (USA) v (25) Angelique Kerber (Ger)

(6) Roger Federer (Swi) v (23) Lorenzo Sonego (Ita)

Court 1 (Play starts at 13.00)

(1) Ashleigh Barty (Aus) v (14) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze)

(16) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can) v (4) Alexander Zverev (Ger)

Emma Raducanu (Gbr) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus)

Court 2 (Play starts at 11.00)

(7) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v (21) Ons Jabeur (Tun)

Marton Fucsovics (Hun) v (5) Andrey Rublev (Rus)

(14) Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) v (2) Daniil Medvedev (Rus)

Court 3 (Play starts at 11.00)

(18) Elena Rybakina (Kaz) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr)

(10) Denis Shapovalov (Can) v (8) Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa)

(3) Juan Sebastian Cabal (Col) & Robert Farah (Col) v (16) Max Purcell (Aus) & Luke Saville (Aus)

(4) Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) & Nicole Melichar (USA) v Nick Kyrgios (Aus) & Venus Williams (USA)

Court 8 (Play starts at 11.00)

(14) Raven Klaasen (Rsa) & Ben McLachlan (Jpn) v Jeremy Chardy (Fra) & Fabrice Martin (Fra)

Caroline Dolehide (USA) & Storm Sanders (Aus) v (13) Nadiia Kichenok (Ukr) & Raluca Olaru (Rom)

Andrey Golubev (Kaz) & Robin Haase (Ned) v Simone Bolelli (Ita) & Maximo Gonzalez (Arg)

Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (Pak) & Nadiia Kichenok (Ukr) v (6) Ivan Dodig (Cro) & Latisha Chan (Tpe)

Court 12 (Play starts at 11:00)

(7) Matteo Berrettini (Ita) v Ilya Ivashka (Blr)

(8) Karolina Pliskova (Cze) v Ludmilla Samsonova (Rus)

(30) Paula Badosa Gibert (Spa) v (19) Karolina Muchova (Cze)

(15) Ben McLachlan (Jpn) & Ena Shibahara (Jpn) v Oliver Marach (Aut) & Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr)

Court 14 (Play starts at 11:00)

Harriet Dart (Gbr) & Heather Watson (Gbr) v (7) Hao-Ching Chan (Tpe) & Latisha Chan (Tpe)

(1) Nikola Mektic (Cro) & Mate Pavic (Cro) v Tomislav Brkic (Bih) & Nikola Cacic (Ser)

Andrei Vasilevski (Blr) & Arina Rodionova (Aus) v (16) Marcus Daniell (Nzl) & Sharon Fichman (Can)

Court 15 (Play starts at 11:00)

Aleksandra Krunic (Ser) & Nina Stojanovic (Ser) v (9) Sharon Fichman (Can) & Giuliana Olmos (Mex)

Ariel Behar (Uru) & Gonzalo Escobar (Ecu) v (6) Rajeev Ram (USA) & Joe Salisbury (Gbr)

(1) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) & Katerina Siniakova (Cze) v Anna Kalinskaya (Rus) & Yulia Putintseva (Kaz)

Joe Salisbury (Gbr) & Harriet Dart (Gbr) v (3) Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Demi Schuurs (Ned)

Court 16 (Play starts at 11:00)

(5) Shuko Aoyama (Jpn) & Ena Shibahara (Jpn) v (11) Laura Siegemund (Ger) & Vera Zvonareva (Rus)

Lloyd Glasspool (Gbr) & Harri Heliovaara (Fin) v (8) Lukasz Kubot (Pol) & Marcelo Melo (Bra)

(16) Marie Bouzkova (Cze) & Lucie Hradecka (Cze) v Varvara Gracheva (Rus) & Oksana Kalashnikova (Geo)

(12) Cori Gauff (USA) & Catherine McNally (USA) v Veronika Kudermetova (Rus) & Elena Vesnina (Rus)

Court 17 (Play starts at 11.00)