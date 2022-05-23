French Open 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal updates and latest scores
British No. 1 Cameron Norrie also starting his campaign at Roland Garros
Day Two of the French Open features an all-star line-up with Emma Raducanu making her senior debut on clay as she faces Czech qualifier Linda Noskova on Court Simonne Mathieu in Paris. The 19-year-old is seeded 12th and follows British men’s No. 1 Cameron Norrie who takes on French wildcard Manuel Guinard in his opening match. Raducanu and Norrie are among five Brits in action at Roland Garros, with Dan Evans, Heather Watson and Harriet Dart also starting their campaigns today.
Spain’s 13-time men’s French Open champion Rafael Nadal starts his campaign against unseeded Australian Jordan Thompson on the main Court Philippe Chatrier before defending men’s singles champions Novak Djokovic takes on Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in the opening round.
Also on the main court are the WTA world No. 1 Iga Swiatek who is in great form and will look to recover the French Open crown she first won in 2020. Women’s defending champion Barbora Krejcikova and - number two seed - follows that opening match and kicks off her campaign against France’s unseeded Diane Parry.
Anisimova vs Osaka
The morning’s most interesting fixture sees Amanda Anisimova take on Naomi Osaka on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Osaka is back at Roland-Garros after withdrawing from the tournament last year and refusing to face the media citing mental health problems.
She’s unseeded this time around and faces a tough contest from the hard-hitting American. We join their match in the first set with Anisimova up three games to one.
French Open 2022: Day 2 order of play
(All courts start at 10am BST unless stated; British players in bold)
Court Philippe Chatrier
Play starts at 11am
- Iga Swiatek (1) vs Lesia Tsurenk
- Diane Parry vs Barbora Krejcikova (2)
- Jordan Thompson vs Rafael Nadal (5)
- Not before 7.45pm: Novak Djokovic (1) vs Yoshihito Nishioka
Court Suzanne Lenglen
- Amanda Anisimova (27) vs Naomi Osaka
- Stan Wawrinka vs Corentin Moutet
- Anett Kontaveit (5) vs Ajla Tomljanovic
- Lloyd Harris vs Richard Gasquet
Court Simonne Mathieu
- Ocean Dodin vs Andrea Petkovic
- Cameron Norrie (10) vs Manuel Guinard
- Linda Noskova vs Emma Raducanu (12)
- Benoit Paire vs Ilya Ivashka
Court 4
- Alejandro Table vs Borna Gojo
- Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs Kristina Kucova
- Alex Molcan vs Federico Coria
- Ekaterina Alexandrova (30) vs Greet Minnen
Court 5
- Maryna Zanevska vs Qinwen Zheng
- Dusan Lajovic vs Sebastian Baez
- Norbert Gombos vs Pedro Cachin
- Irina-Camelia Begu vs Jasmine Paolini
Court 6
- Santiago Fa Rodriguez Taverna vs Taylor Fritz (13)
- Leolia Jeanjean vs Nuria Parrizas Diaz
- Angelique Kerber (21) vs Magdalena Frech
- Sebastian Korda (27) vs John Millman
Court 7
- Bianca Andreescu vs Ysaline Bonaventure
- Dan Evans (29) vs Francisco Cerundolo
- Marton Fucsovics vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux
- Madison Keys (22) vs Anna Kalinskaya
Court 8
- Anna Bondar vs Petra Kvitova (32)
- Nikoloz Basilashvili (22) vs Maxime Cressy
- Lin Zhu vs Veronika Kudermetova (29)
- Cristian Garin vs Tommy Paul (30)
Court 9
- Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs Daria Saville
- Brandon Nakashika vs Kamil Majchrzak
- Mikael Ymer vs James Duckworth
- Katie Volynets vs Viktorija Golubic
Court 12
- Martina Trevisan vs Harriet Dart
- Alison Riske vs Dayan Yastremska
- Mackenzie McDonald vs Franco Agamenone
- Pedro Martinez vs Henri Laaksonen
Court 13
- Filip Krajinovic vs Reilly Opelka (17)
- Danka Kovinic vs Liudmila Samsonova (25)
- Miomir Kecmanovic (28) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry
- Arantxa Rus vs Elena Rybakina (16)
Court 14
- Victoria Azarenka (15) vs Ana Bogdan
- Heather Watson vs Elsa Jacquemot
- Attila Balazs vs Marin Cilic (20)
- Not before 4pm: Arthur Rinderknech vs Alexander Bublik
