(Getty Images)

Day Two of the French Open features an all-star line-up with Emma Raducanu making her senior debut on clay as she faces Czech qualifier Linda Noskova on Court Simonne Mathieu in Paris. The 19-year-old is seeded 12th and follows British men’s No. 1 Cameron Norrie who takes on French wildcard Manuel Guinard in his opening match. Raducanu and Norrie are among five Brits in action at Roland Garros, with Dan Evans, Heather Watson and Harriet Dart also starting their campaigns today.

Spain’s 13-time men’s French Open champion Rafael Nadal starts his campaign against unseeded Australian Jordan Thompson on the main Court Philippe Chatrier before defending men’s singles champions Novak Djokovic takes on Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in the opening round.

Also on the main court are the WTA world No. 1 Iga Swiatek who is in great form and will look to recover the French Open crown she first won in 2020. Women’s defending champion Barbora Krejcikova and - number two seed - follows that opening match and kicks off her campaign against France’s unseeded Diane Parry.