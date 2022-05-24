French Open 2022 LIVE: Daniil Medvedev in action - latest scores, updates and results
Follow all the action from Roland Garros as Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Aryna Sabalenka highlight the action on day three of the tournament
Follow live updates from the French Open as round one continues on the third day of play at Roland Garros, with Daniil Medvedev opening his campaign against Facundo Bagnis. The US Open champion and Australian Open finalist has the chance to regain his spot at World No 1 if he advances further than Novak Djokovic in Paris, although the Russian is not best-suited to the clay and is still making his way back from an injury lay-off.
Medvedev returned to action in Geneva last week, his only appearance on the clay this season, but was defeated by Richard Gasquet in straight sets in the opening round. Today he faces Bagnis, the world No 103, in the opening match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Later on, last year’s French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas faces a tougher first-round match against 20-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti.
Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka and Simona Halep star on the women’s side of the draw, while home favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will look to upset the No 8 seed Casper Ruud on what is set to be his final appearance at the French Open. Follow all the action and scores from Roland Garros, below:
*Bagnis 2-5 Medvedev
Bagnis’ right calf is heavily strapped in wrapping and he’s been nursing a return from an injury. He isn’t moving quite as fluidly as he’d like and Medvedev is starting to find his range.
Bagnis wins just one point during his next service game and Medvedev moves to within one game for the set.
Bagnis 2-4 Medvedev*
Medvedev pins Bagnis behind the baseline and wins a couple of points with some nicely worked drop shots. Throw in an ace and he’s got a chance to hold.
Bagnis steps up for the attack and controls the middle of the court forcing Medvedev to defend deep. The Russian recovers position with a slice over the net before another drop shot sends him clear in the first set.
*Bagnis 2-3 Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev lets a couple of break point chances slide as Facundo Bagnis twice draws him back to deuce.
The Argentine attempts to change things up with a drop shot but Medvedev meets it with a cross court backhand and wins the game after Bagnis volleys into the net.
That’s another break of serve.
*Bagnis 2-2 Medvedev
Fantastic work from Bagnis who chips a drop shot over to the right of Medvedev’s side of the court and leaves the Russian scrambling up to meet it. He gets there but Bagnis steps up to the net and volleys the return for a winner.
A low double-handed cross court finisher from Medvedev wins him the next point and there’s a bit of pressure on Bagnis as the game moves to 30-30.
Bagnis 2-2 Medvedev*
Medvedev finds his rhythm on the serve and wins the next game to love to bring the set back level.
*Bagnis 2-1 Medvedev
Some lively tennis from Bagnis has him dominate the third game to quickly move 40-love ahead. Medvedev wins his first point with a backhand winner but a body serve from the Argentine next up sees him over the line.
Bagnis 1-1 Medvedev*
A change in racket for Bagnis makes Medvedev wait before attempting to save his serve. When play resumes he pulls it back to 40-40 but a double fault with Bagnis on advantage give his opponent the game.
All sqaure after two.
Bagnis 0-1 Medvedev*
Again Bagnis opens up a 30-love lead - this time against the serve - Medvedev gets one back quickly but Bagnis keeps him at the back of the court with some thunderous shots to the baseline before dropping one over the net.
Medvedev sprints to the ball and flicks it back but a passing winner for Bagnis gives him two break points. Can he convert?
*Bagnis 0-1 Medvedev
Pressure on Bagnis as Medvedev racks up three points in a row to set up an early break point. The Argentine does well with a body serve that Medvedev can only squeeze back allowing Bagnis to drill a heavy forehand and bring the game to deuce.
Medvedev stays composed and wins the next two points with the second coming through a down the line backhander that Bagnis can do nothing about and the Russian breaks after the first game.
*Bagnis 0-0 Medvedev
It’s a nice start for Facundo Bagnis who draws two false shots out of the world no. 2 and takes a 30-love lead in the first game of the first set.
The next point is a cracking rally, Medvedev works the 32-year-old Bagnis across the court for 24 shots before the Argentine sends a backhand return into the net. 30-15.
