Day three is underway at Roland Garros (REUTERS)

Follow live updates from the French Open as round one continues on the third day of play at Roland Garros, with Daniil Medvedev opening his campaign against Facundo Bagnis. The US Open champion and Australian Open finalist has the chance to regain his spot at World No 1 if he advances further than Novak Djokovic in Paris, although the Russian is not best-suited to the clay and is still making his way back from an injury lay-off.

Medvedev returned to action in Geneva last week, his only appearance on the clay this season, but was defeated by Richard Gasquet in straight sets in the opening round. Today he faces Bagnis, the world No 103, in the opening match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Later on, last year’s French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas faces a tougher first-round match against 20-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka and Simona Halep star on the women’s side of the draw, while home favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will look to upset the No 8 seed Casper Ruud on what is set to be his final appearance at the French Open. Follow all the action and scores from Roland Garros, below: